Related
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Bruce Arians Very Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are inducting Bruce Arians into their ring of honor Sunday. Before the organization celebrates the former head coach, Tom Brady spoke fondly of Arians. "He's a big reason why I came here," Brady said Thursday, via Pewter Report. "He's a great person. He's a great leader....
Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return
Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About His NFL Coaching Future
On Sunday, the Buccaneers will officially induct Bruce Arians into their Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. Arians coached the Buccaneers from 2019-2021. He went 31-18 during that span and won a Super Bowl in 2020. During a recent interview, Arians reflected on his career. Although he'd love to...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Bucs vs. Panthers injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have updated their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and there’s both good and bad news for Bucs fans. Getting the bad news out of the way first, cornerback Carlton Davis III missed practice for the second day in a row Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s critical division matchup in doubt.
WWL-TV
Saints Injury Report: Kamara out for second straight day
NEW ORLEANS — Saints running back Alvin Kamara was one of three players who missed a second straight practice Thursday ahead of the Saints Week 16 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara continues to deal with an unspecified personal matter. If Kamara were to miss Friday's practice, his status...
Look: Sean Payton's Daughter Wishes Dad A Happy Birthday
Today is former longtime New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton's birthday. He's 59. Payton's daughter Meghan, one of his two children with his ex-wife, sent her father birthday wishes publicly on Twitter. "Happy Birthday dad! Love you," she tweeted, including a couple of pictures of her with her old...
Elite Daily
Tom Brady's Quote About Spending Christmas Alone Is So Sad
Tom Brady’s Christmas looked a little different this year. Rather than spending the holiday with his three children, the Buccaneers quarterback spent the day playing the Cardinals in Phoenix, AZ. Although Brady’s team won, it sounds like Christmas cheer might have been hard to come by. Earlier in December, Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone — and his quote about his first Christmas since divorcing Gisele Bündchen is so sad.
