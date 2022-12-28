ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

In Venezuela, Maduro-like Christmas toy stirs controversy

By Camille Rodriguez Montilla and Manuel Rueda
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehpZp_0jwyiW1c00

Every year, Venezuela’s socialist government hands out thousands of Christmas presents to the nation’s poorest children, including bicycles, Barbie dolls and plastic trucks imported from China.

This holiday season, officials added a new item to their list: An action figure with red tights, a blue cape and a big mustache that fights the U.S. “empire” and is modeled after President Nicolas Maduro .

The character goes by the name of “Super Bigote” due to its thick black mustache. For about a year, it's had an animated series on Venezuelan state television, where it fights against a Donald Trump-like villain that tries to sow chaos from his base in a faraway mansion that resembles the White House.

In the days leading up to Christmas, officials in several parts of Venezuela shared videos of themselves handing out Super Bigote toys to children at holiday parties. Community organizations linked to the Maduro administration also said they gave out dozens of the politically charged action figures.

The Christmas giveaway has angered academics and opposition leaders, who described it as a tasteless effort to indoctrinate children as Venezuela struggles to recover from years of economic recession, food shortages and hyperinflation under Maduro’s rule — hardships that have forced millions of people to migrate.

But many government supporters were happy to receive the toy. In its animated series, Super Bigote also fights villains that resemble Venezuelan opposition leaders, who the government blames for U.S. sanctions that have also affected the nation’s economy.

“I loved this initiative” said Yasmin Herrera, a nurse who works for a government-funded community council in the town of Carayaca, about a 90-minute drive from Caracas . Herrera said she picked up 22 Super Bigote toys from a local government office last week, as well as two action figures of “Cilita,” a character that looks like Venezuela’s first lady Cilia Flores.

Members of Herrera’s community council wrapped up the toys and handed them out to kids in a public housing project, where there’s no running water and residents depend on water trucks.

“Some parents didn’t like the gifts, and the older kids weren’t very interested,” she recalled. “But the little kids are playing with them. We put a smile on their faces.”

Rosa Rodriguez, who helped Herrera wrap the toys, said that she was happy with the action figures because they helped young kids to “appreciate” Venezuela’s socialist revolution. She said that three years ago she received a free apartment from the government at the remote housing complex where the toys were handed out.

But others had less benign views on the new gifts. Belkis Bolivar, a leader at the nation’s largest teachers union, described the toys as a dangerous waste of money.

“These toys are loaded with ideology and they are trying to impose a cult of personality,” she said. “ Kids who play with these toys may begin to idolize Maduro, like they idolize Superman or Spider-Man.”

She said that instead of spending money on “ideologically charged” toys, the government should fix up schools that have no electricity, and where the wages for new teachers are less than $20 a month.

Venezuela’s vice president Delcy Rodriguez said on Sunday that the government bought 13 million gifts for children around Venezuela, which has a population of just 25 million people. It was unclear how many of the gifts were action figures of Super Bigote or its partner, Cilita.

After the gifts were handed out, some Venezuelans also mocked the toy on social media by sharing pictures of Super Bigote and Cilita in embarrassing poses.

“The makers of Super Bigote warn that this toy is unsuitable for children,” journalist and political pundit Pedro Pablo Peñaloza wrote on Twitter. “It produces hyperinflation, devaluation, mass migration, food shortages.”

___

Manuel Rueda reported from Bogota, Colombia.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Colombia, Venezuela open key binational bridge as ties warm

Colombia and Venezuela on Sunday opened a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching a new era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. Delegations led by Colombian trade minister Germán Umaña and the governor of Venezuela's Tachira state, Freddy Bernal, met in the middle of the “Tienditas” bridge for an opening ceremony with balloons the colors of each country's flag. Construction of the bridge linking Tachira and Colombia’s Norte de Santander state ended in 2016, but it was never inaugurated because of the politic crisis between the...
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump rages at his enemies in New Year message after damning Jan 6 report and tax returns

Donald Trump’s message to ring in 2023 wished a happy New Year to his political enemies, from “radical left Democrats” and “Marxist Lunatics” to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and anti-Trump Republicans he claims are working to “destroy” the US.A string of furious posts and articles shared to his Truth Social account follow a damning week for the former president, after members of Congress released a sweeping report on the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 and years of his tax information to the public.His long-anticipated tax returns put his finances and business practices in the...
The Independent

Former transportation secretary Elaine Chao tells media to stop repeating Trump’s racist nickname for her

Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has asked for the media to stop repeating the racist nickname her former boss, Donald Trump, gave her in a screed against her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Ms Chao — who resigned her position shortly before the Capitol riot in 2021 — appeared on CNN this week and commented that she hopes media outlets will stop repeating the racist nickname Mr Trump used in his insult.During the interview, correspondent Kaitlin Collins asked Ms Chao to respond to the insult but did not invoke the name in her question."Well I think it is very...
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
The Independent

Trump aide reveals how long it took to walk back call for looters to be shot in Jan 6 transcript

It took five hours for a White House aide to convince then-president Donald Trump to walk back his infamous tweet calling for looters to be shot during racial justice protests, according to dramatic January 6 interview transcripts.The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol released a trove of new transcripts from interviews with several key Trumpworld figures on Thursday.Among the documents was testimony from former White House press official Alyssa Farah Griffin.In her deposition to the panel, Ms Griffin recalled one incident around the summer of 2020 at a time when racial justice protests...
The Independent

Kim Jong-un rings in new year by ordering ‘exponential increase’ of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

Kim Jong-un has called for an “exponential” expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal as the country’s new year began with another round of weapons testing following a record number of testing activities in 2022.Mr Kim announced the new expansion plans for the regime’s nuclear arsenal during an address at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, state media said. “The prevailing situation calls for making redoubled efforts to overwhelmingly beef up the military muscle,” Mr Kim said at a recently ended key ruling party meeting, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).During the six-day...
The Independent

Foreign accounts, Melania’s modelling, no charity in 2020: What we know about Trump’s tax returns

On Friday, the House Ways & Means Committee released former president Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020. The release is a culmination of a years’-long legal battle between the former president and the committee, where Democrats currently control the majority. Democrats released Mr Trump’s returns, which he refused to release during his two campaigns for president and during his tenure in the White House, just days before Republicans are set to take the majority in the House of Representatives after November’s election. The committee released a report on the former president’s taxes last week before it combed...
The Independent

Britons in China reveal Covid sufferers can ‘just walk out’ of quarantine as cases surge

Expats living in China say they have been startled by the speed with which pandemic restrictions have been lifted and that some remaining rules are not being enforced despite cases surging.Britons described a mix of relief that restrictions had been lifted and worries about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, just as the UK finally tightened restrictions on arrivals from the country on Friday. William, a Shanghai-based English teacher who asked to be referred to only by his first name, managed to fly into China despite having tested positive for coronavirus just days before while spending Christmas in the...
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

January 6 participant Ray Epps says right-wing conspiracies ruined his life after attack

A new batch of testimony released on Thursday by the House Select Committee investigating January 6 included an interview with Ray Epps, the man who found himself at the centre of allegations that he was an instigator working for a federal agency during the attack on Congress.The lengthy interview with Mr Epps was part of another batch of testimonies released this week by the committee as it wraps up the final legs of its investigation. The panel is set to disband once Republicans assume control of the House on January 3.In the final moments of his interview with lawmakers...
The Independent

Tiananmen Square: China raises national flag to mark first day of 2023

An honour guard raised China’s national flag in Tiananmen Square on Sunday to mark the first day of 2023.Crowds gathered to watch troops take part in the ceremony in Beijing.In his New Year’s address, Xi Jinping called for unity in his country in his first public comments since China relaxed its Covid-19 policies.“The epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase, it is still a time of struggle, everyone is persevering and working hard, and the dawn is ahead. Let’s work harder, persistence means victory, and unity means victory,” Mr Xi said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysCovid screening for passengers arriving in UK from China ‘under review’, Wallace saysUS to impose mandatory Covid testing for travellers arriving from China
The Independent

Trump tax returns dispute White House claim that he donated salary during Covid

Donald Trump donated nothing to the Department of Health and Human Services during the height of the pandemic, despite claiming publicly to have done so, his tax returns revealed on Friday.The release of his returns came as the result of the end of a years-long legal battle between the now-former president and the House Ways and Means Committee, which released its final report this week after recently obtaining the returns when the Supreme Court declined to intervene in the case.The picture painted by the documents is crystal clear: Donald Trump claimed zero charitable donations throughout 2020, meaning that his...
The Independent

MP proposes bill to force government to comply with ministerial code

A new law aiming to force government ministers to comply with their official code of ethics is to be debated in parliament.Labour MP Debbie Abrahams is calling for a bill that would put the ministerial code, which governs standards of behaviour, honesty and accountability, on a statutory footing.Her ten-minute rule bill, which allows backbench MPs to make their case for a new law in a short speech, is due to be debated on 10 January.Ms Abrahams will call for codes of conduct for ministers, MPs, peers and councillors to be written into law in the same way as happens in...
The Independent

‘Simple’ Trump panned for asking ‘what happened to global warming’ after deadly Buffalo storm

Former President Donald Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social on Thursday to ask “Whatever happened to Global Warming?” in the aftermath of a devastating winter storm that has left 37 people dead in Western New York. Mr Trump, who is running for president again, has long denied the science of climate change and spewed misinformation about the danger it poses. His administration gutted envrionmental protections, favouring the concerns of oil and gas companies. The former president was, predictably, criticised for his take on the storm that dumped snow on the Buffalo area and affected travel throughout...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Voices: The A to Z of Brexit being done

One of my favourite cartoons is by Morten Morland from three years ago, depicting Boris Johnson with a live turkey, a Christmas tree wrapped in a net and a box of decorations, declaring: “It’s done! We got Christmas done!”A month later, at the end of January 2020, the UK left the EU and in one sense Johnson did “Get Brexit Done”, his promise of the 2019 election. But in other senses, Brexit was not done at all. It got a bit more done on 1 January 2021, two years ago, when we came to the end of the transition...
The Independent

Lula inauguration: Queues begin forming in Brasilia for ceremony

People have started flocking to Brasilia to see Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inaugurated as Brazil’s president.The president-elect will be sworn in on Sunday, 1 January, to assume office for a third time.Defeated president Jair Bolsonaro will not be at the ceremony, having left for the US on Friday.The ceremony will take place at Esplanade of Ministries, where congress buildings are located.Around 300,000 people are expected to pack the streets of the capital for the inauguration.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysAdam Kinzinger: GOP representative believes Trump will be charged over Jan 6 riotTiananmen Square: China raises national flag to mark first day of 2023
The Independent

Putin accuses West of using Ukraine to destroy his country as Russia launches latest missile salvo

Vladimir Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine to “destroy” his country, while Volodymyr Zelensky has said Moscow is in league with the devil – as Russian forces unleashed a fresh wave of more than 20 missile strikes on Kyiv and a number of other targets. At least one person was killed in the Ukrainian capital as explosions and air raid sirens filled Kyiv’s skies throughout Saturday during the second round of missile strikes on the capital in three days. At least a dozen people were injured in the attacks, dubbed as “Terror on New Year’s Eve” by...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy