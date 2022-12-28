Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe , 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault.

On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road (Route 4) westbound passing Harmony Road in the right lane at a reportedly high rate of speed. At the time, a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling Route 4 eastbound in the left turn lane and made a U-turn onto Route 4 westbound in the right lane. The front of the Volkswagen struck the rear left of the Honda in the right lane of westbound Route 4 west of Harmony Road. The Volkswagen rotated several times and came to a rest in the roadway. The Honda was pushed off the roadway and came to a rest in a parking lot.

The operator of the Honda, a 16-year-old male from Newark, DE was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The 16-year-old male front-seat passenger in the Honda was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the Volkswagen, identified as Christopher McCabe, was not injured during the collision. McCabe was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash and a subsequent impaired driving investigation ensued.

McCabe was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 6 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

Reckless Driving

Unreasonable Speed

McCabe was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $15,001 cash bond.

In the early morning hours of December 28, 2022, the 16-year-old operator of the Honda died at the hospital. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

Route 4 westbound was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal J. Forester by calling 302-365-8485. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

122822 1635

