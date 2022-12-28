Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
Fighting deadly fentanyl: Supervisor Don Wagner offers lifesaving Naloxone supplies to high schools in his district
Orange County Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought an item to the Board of Supervisors, which allocates $120,000 from the Third District discretionary funds to go towards $20,000 in grants to purchase Naloxone supplies, known as NARCAN, for high schools located in his District. A NARCAN nasal spray immediately stops fentanyl absorption; it has prevented deadly overdoses or poisonings when administered in a timely manner.
oc-breeze.com
Help save a life by donating blood
Do you have a new year’s resolution to help others? The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on January 11 from 10 AM-4 PM at the Cypress Community Center.
oc-breeze.com
January 2023 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s January 2023 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 1, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 1, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
oc-breeze.com
Los Alamitos to require students riding e-bikes to school to take safety class, get permits
There have been a number of discussions about students riding e-bikes in and around Rossmoor. Here’s an email sent out by the Assistant Principal from Oak Middle School. By February 1, 2023, all middle school students using an e-bicycle as transportation to and from campus will be required to have a permit sticker displayed on their e-bike. If middle school students do not have the permit sticker displayed on their e-bike, they will no longer be able to park their e-bike on campus.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022:. Rain, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
oc-breeze.com
Top Ten Stories for December 25 through December 31
Top Ten Stories for December 25 through December 31 include new traffic laws, grants of clemency, and an evacuation warning. Top Ten Stories for December 25 through December 31 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic...
oc-breeze.com
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) Issued for Bond Fire Burn Area
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. A map with detailed depictions of the areas under Evacuation Warning (voluntary) can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.
oc-breeze.com
Anaheim native fires a 50-caliber machine gun under instruction aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Christopher Fattarousovargas instructs Aviation Ordnancemen 3rd Class Lizeth Flores, left, from Anaheim, Calif., as she fires an M2A1 .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine...
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove Police Department holding DUI checkpoint
On December 30, the Garden Grove Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint from 9:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Garden Grove. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose...
oc-breeze.com
Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim
Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
