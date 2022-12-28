Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in... The post Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Albany Herald
Raiders Likely Will Try to Trade Derek Carr After Super Bowl, per Report
After benching Derek Carr ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, the Raiders appear ready to move on from their incumbent quarterback. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Las Vegas will explore trading Carr soon after the season, and the team is almost certain to move on from him one way or another.
Calais Campbell, David Ojabo Inactive for Ravens
Ravens and Steelers name inactive players.
Albany Herald
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Game to Start at 8:30 p.m. ET
The Bills and the Bengals will meet on Monday Night Football this week in a clash between AFC titans that will have various implications on playoff seeding. That same day, Penn State and Utah will square off in the Rose Bowl, leading to a rather unique scheduling quandary for the NFL and the NCAA.
Comments / 0