Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa’s Surprise ‘Live’ Guest Co-Host Is a Very Famous Face
Kelly Ripa is enlisting a familiar guest co-host for today’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. (And no, it’s not her husband, Mark Consuelos.) Today, producers shared a behind-the-scenes video on the talk show’s official Instagram account. The clip confirmed that Ripa hosted the episode alongside Josh Groban, who filled in for Ryan Seacrest.
TODAY.com
Andy Cohen on his 'very specific relationship' with Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen got real about his friendship with Anderson Cooper. On the Dec. 27 episode of host Bruce Bozzi's podcast "Table for Two," Cohen, 54, spoke about how he's bonded with Cooper over their careers on camera and becoming parents later in life. “We've known each other for years. But...
Andy Cohen Confirms He and Anderson Cooper Will Not Be Drinking On New Year’s Eve
It looks like CNN officially put the kibosh on Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper‘s boozed-up New Year’s Eve extravaganza. While the network announced last month that their reporters would not be allowed to indulge in alcohol on or off camera during this year’s broadcast, we still held out hope that the BFF duo’s drunken antics would be an exception.
George Stephanopoulos’ Net Worth Is Staggering! See the ‘GMA’ Anchor’s Salary
As one of the longest-serving hosts on Good Morning America, it’s no surprise that George Stephanopoulos is earning a massive salary from the show. The longtime newscaster’s net worth is proof that hard work pays off! Keep scrolling to see how much money the fan favorite TV personality makes.
CBS' Gayle King rips 'very messy' T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach affair at ABC
Gayle King called the cheating scandal inside ABC News "very messy and very sloppy," expressing concern for kids involved in T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s affair.
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
MSNBC boss lobbied ‘The View’ hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin after Tiffany Cross firing: report
The president of MSNBC, who has come under fire from black activists in recent weeks for firing anchor Tiffany Cross, reportedly visited the set of ABC’s “The View” and personally pleaded her case to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin. Rashida Jones, the head of the left-leaning, Comcast-owned cable news outfit, was seen on the set of the ABC television daytime talk show on Nov. 7 having accompanied her star anchor, Nicolle Wallace, who was set to be interviewed on the air, according to a report. Sources told the news site Variety that Jones personally approached both Goldberg and Hostin separately and...
Popculture
Ryan Seacrest Reacts to CNN's New Year's Eve Changes After Andy Cohen Insulted Him in 2021
Television is a serious business for Ryan Seacrest, so it's no surprise that he endorses CNN's decision to block anchors from drinking during the network's New Year's Eve show. While drinking has created many memorable moments on CNN, including Andy Cohen's out-of-nowhere insult of Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast last year, the network's new leadership has decided to go sober on Dec. 31. This is a "good idea," as far as Seacrest is concerned.
Ryan Seacrest Says CNN Axing Alcohol During New Year's Eve Broadcast Is a 'Good Idea'
“I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air,” Seacrest joked about New Year's Eve Live hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen 2023 is right around the corner and Ryan Seacrest is ready to ring in the new year sans alcohol. In November, Variety reported that CNN was cutting down on drinking both on and off-camera during its New Year's Eve programming. Seacrest, the longtime host of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, told EW that he commends the...
Howard Stern Criticizes Coverage of 'GMA' Hosts T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach
The popular radio host said he doesn't grasp the obsession of the anchors' rumored romance.
Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper Have Bonded Further Over Raising Kids as Gay Dads
Andy Cohen explains how becoming dads have brought him and Anderson Cooper closer together, as the best friends navigate lives as fathers of two Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's friendship has only gotten stronger since they've become dads. Speaking with best friend Bruce Bozzi this week on his Table for Two podcast, Cohen discussed how his bond with Cooper has strengthened since the two entered fatherhood. Cooper is dad to sons Sebastian Luke, 7 months, and Wyatt, 2, and Cohen to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3½. "We...
Andy Cohen Accuses James Corden of Ripping Off His ‘WWHL’ Set, Says He Was “The First Bar on Late Night”
Andy Cohen likely won’t be shedding any tears when James Corden signs off from The Late Late Show for good next year. The Watch What Happens Live host accused Corden of copying the set of his Bravo talk show, claiming that Corden used his idea by adding a bar to his own show.
Ryan Seacrest Throws Lighthearted Shade at CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ Show
Ryan Seacrest threw some subtle shade at New Year's Eve TV competitor CNN, whose New Year's Eve Live show is hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. According to People, Seacrest told EW that he supports CNN's decision to cut back on alcohol served to the hosts this year. "I...
Popculture
'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Relationship Upset Major ABC Anchor
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has caused a major stir. Their alleged affair has even caused some behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America, as Page Six reported that Robach's 20/20 co-anchor David Muir is "upset" over the situation. This report comes as Robach and Holmes have been off the air as ABC decides its next course of action.
Popculture
'GMA': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Co-Host Taking Break From Show
There's yet another shakeup at Good Morning America. The Sun reported that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's colleague, Jennifer Ashton, ABC Chief Medical Correspondent, announced that she's taking a break from the morning program. The news comes on the heels of GMA sidelining Holmes and Robach, who are both married to other people, after it was reported that they allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship.
ETOnline.com
Ryan Seacrest Applauds CNN's Decision to Scale Back on On-Air New Year's Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen Diss
Ryan Seacrest supports CNN’s decision to have a little less lit New Year’s Eve celebration. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host is set to make his return on Saturday as the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and is all for his competitors keeping their drinks to a minimum.
Andy Cohen Says ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Copied His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set
Andy Cohen is calling out The Late Late Show with James Corden for ripping off his Watch What Happens Live set. The Bravo star went on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast where he said his late-night show set a new standard. “I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” Cohen said on the iHeartMedia podcast that dropped on December 27. Cohen...
New Year’s Eve 2022 TV special updates — Ryan Seacrest shades rival host Andy Cohen as Times Square preps for ball drop
RYAN Seacrest dissed competitor hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for New Year's Eve over their on-camera antics. The American Idol host hinted at intentions to "tempt" the pair amid reports that CNN may limit on-air drinking. Ryan, 48, spoke with EW about the network's choice and told the publication...
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and TV personality, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and television personality, has passed sadly away at the age of 93
NBC Miami
Bella Thorne Says Casting Director Accused Her of ‘Flirting' at Age 10
Content warning: This story discusses sexual abuse. Bella Thorne said her early acting experiences weren't all rosey. During an appearance on 's "High Low" podcast, the Disney Channel alum alleged that she lost an acting job when she was 10 years old after an unnamed casting director accused her of "flirting" with him at an audition.
Comments / 0