Hanover, NJ

WUSA9

Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins

BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified adult woman found shot by Baltimore police officers was rushed to an area hospital early this morning where she was later pronounced dead. The homicide is the city’s first of 2023, just hours after the calendar changed. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street to find the woman and a 31-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. While at the scene, officers were notified of a third victim that was transported to an area hospital prior to their arrival. The post Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man arrested in New Year's Eve homicide in La Plata: police

LA PLATA, Md. - Authorities have arrested a man they say shot and killed a person in Charles County on New Year's Eve. The shooting happened just after 4:05 p.m. Saturday near Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. Police say 30-year-old Donnell Henry Hawkins was found at...
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

New Year’s Eve Murder, One Person Of Interest In Custody

UPDATE – Police Release Details On La Plata Homicide. LA PLATA, Md. – On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, December 31st, 2022, Charles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in La Plata. A shooting was reported in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street near...
LA PLATA, MD
Daily Voice

Carjackers Target Grandma With Young Child In Hanover

A grandmother traveling with her daughter and grandson was carjacked in front of her home in Hanover earlier this week, authorities say.On Tuesday, Dec. 27, around 7:40 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was driving home with her 38-year-old daughter and 9-year-old grandson when a Dodge Charger motioned her…
HANOVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of KIPP DC student

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An arrest has been made in the death of 17-year-old Larelle Washington. DC Police arrested an 18-year-old man for the shooting. Police are not identifying him since he was a juvenile when the shooting happened. On Dec. 3, 2021, police responded to the 1700 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
newjerseylocalnews.com

Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.

D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
alxnow.com

Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station

A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

