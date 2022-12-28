Read full article on original website
Police: Person carjacked while parked in driveway in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was carjacked while parked in a driveway in Hyattsville, Maryland early Saturday morning. According to the Hyattsville Police, the armed carjacking was reported around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lancer Drive. Officers say the victim was parked in...
Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins
BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified adult woman found shot by Baltimore police officers was rushed to an area hospital early this morning where she was later pronounced dead. The homicide is the city’s first of 2023, just hours after the calendar changed. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street to find the woman and a 31-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. While at the scene, officers were notified of a third victim that was transported to an area hospital prior to their arrival. The post Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins appeared first on Shore News Network.
wmar2news
January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
NBC Washington
2 Dead, 2 Injured, Including a Juvenile, in Shooting at Clinton House: Police
Two people are dead, and two others are injured, including a juvenile, after a shooting in a Clinton, Maryland, house early on New Year’s Day, police said. Shots were fired in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road, off Piscataway Road, and someone called 911. Officers responded about 6 a.m., police said.
WTOP
1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
fox5dc.com
Man arrested in New Year's Eve homicide in La Plata: police
LA PLATA, Md. - Authorities have arrested a man they say shot and killed a person in Charles County on New Year's Eve. The shooting happened just after 4:05 p.m. Saturday near Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. Police say 30-year-old Donnell Henry Hawkins was found at...
Bay Net
New Year’s Eve Murder, One Person Of Interest In Custody
UPDATE – Police Release Details On La Plata Homicide. LA PLATA, Md. – On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, December 31st, 2022, Charles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in La Plata. A shooting was reported in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street near...
Young Man Left For Dead In Baltimore Intersection After Attack
A young man is dead after being shot in an evening Baltimore attack, authorities say. Officers found the 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive after responding to reports of a shooting around 8:41 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Baltimore police. Police rushed the...
Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department. On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of...
DC Police on the lookout for a red car suspected to be involved in a deadly Northeast shooting
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a red SUV with four people inside suspected to be involved in deadly shooting in Northeast Thursday night. Around 7:16 p.m., detectives were called to the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast to investigate a shooting. At the...
Driver charged with murder after hitting woman near White House in DC; second woman left critically hurt
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday that a driver who hit and killed a woman and hurt another near the White House faces a number of charges, including murder. MPD said Spiro Stafilatos, 35, who has no fixed address, was behind the wheel of a 2001 Buick LeSabre on Friday, […]
Carjackers Target Grandma With Young Child In Hanover
A grandmother traveling with her daughter and grandson was carjacked in front of her home in Hanover earlier this week, authorities say.On Tuesday, Dec. 27, around 7:40 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was driving home with her 38-year-old daughter and 9-year-old grandson when a Dodge Charger motioned her…
Driver speeds away from traffic stop in DC, hits pedestrians, kills one
UPDATE 10:54 p.m. — What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a tragedy — police confirmed that one of the two women who was hit died. The Secret Service had originally seen a silver Buick and noticed that the tags did not match the car. Officers approached the car, and the man drove […]
foxbaltimore.com
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
New report gives more details after man is shot by Fairfax County undercover officer
A new report from Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano reveals new details into an incident where an undercover police officer shot a man in Aug. 2022. The incident unfolded on the night of Aug. 2, 2022, near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive around 11:30 p.m. in Fairfax County.
WJLA
Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of KIPP DC student
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An arrest has been made in the death of 17-year-old Larelle Washington. DC Police arrested an 18-year-old man for the shooting. Police are not identifying him since he was a juvenile when the shooting happened. On Dec. 3, 2021, police responded to the 1700 block of...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.
D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
alxnow.com
Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station
A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
