2022 Rewind: Our favorite stories from the past year

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gF7II_0jwyf8UY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cd1CL_0jwyf8UY00

A high school hockey player back on the ice after a serious crash. A cancer survivor using music to inspire others fighting disease. A family receiving a life-changing donation.

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original , our 12 News anchors look back at their favorite stories from the past year and reflect upon their impact.

Donated van means more than just mobility to Providence family (Kait Walsh)

Read the full story »

Warwick man fulfills lifelong dream of delivering packages for UPS (Kim Kalunian)

Read the full story »

Dad of Lincoln girl battling leukemia stresses importance of blood donations (Shannon Hegy)

Read the full story »

West Warwick teen back playing hockey following serious crash (Patrick Little)

Read the full story »

One man’s life changed forever thanks to the Autism Project (Danielle North)

Read the full story »

‘Anything is possible’: Friars fanatic believes PC can go all the way (Mike Montecalvo)

Read the full story »

With Mike featuring Street Stories every single week, it was difficult for him to pick just one. Here are three of his favorites, and be sure to visit the Street Stories page to watch more.

Pancreatic cancer survivor uses power of music to inspire others fighting deadly disease (Mike Montecalvo)

Read the full story »

‘This all means something’: Pawtucket barbershop gives inner-city youth more than just a free haircut (Mike Montecalvo)

Read the full story »

Related
WPRI 12 News

Gross-Bullock puts up 29 as Bryant beats Binghamton 82-78

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock’s 29 points helped Bryant defeat Binghamton 82-78 on Saturday. Gross-Bullock added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-4). Earl Timberlake added 16 points while going 4 of 9 and 8 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Doug Edert was 4 of 6 shooting […]
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Southern New England celebrations and events to send off 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Communities across Southern New England are celebrating the end of another year. Although ABC 6 News meteorologists are predicting a chance of rain, many cities will still be hosting events. Interested in sending off 2022 with a bang? Firework displays will take place Saturday night...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Celebrations across Southern New England to ring in the new year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Communities across Southern New England are hosting fun-filled events to celebrate the end of another year. Although ABC 6 News meteorologists are predicting rain, many of these events will still be held. Interested in sending off 2022 with a bang? Firework displays will take place...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England

Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Providence bakery closes after nearly 100 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people lined up outside Wayland Bakery in Providence for the final time Saturday.  The bakery was in business nearly 100 years, first opening in 1928. Customers 12 News spoke with say it’s a big loss for the community, and were hoping to get one more taste of their famous desserts […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Serving Up: The Nutty Snowflake at Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social

Providence’s Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social offers a menu ranging from pub classics such as burgers and wings to new Italian and American dishes alongside craft beer, handcrafted cocktails and more. Its name gives a hint of what’s inside the old Ladder Company building, but there’s also plenty of surprise touches too. Its decor evokes a firefighting past from the early 1900s and historic architecture amid contemporary graffiti and bright colors create a lively space for socializing. The neighborhood venue is owned by North Providence residents Derek Fleming and Damian Santoro, offering guests 33 flat-screen TVs for sports fans throughout and service from a 100-year-old, 4,000-square-foot bar brought in from Denver, which creates a vibe true to its slogan, “Where happy hour never ends.” A bespoke private event space speakeasy called The Jake Lounge, with “Jake” an old term for a firefighter, and spacious outside bar and patio seating offer a multitude of experiences for visitors all in one place.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Reece has 18 in Duquesne’s 72-61 win against Rhode Island

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Reece had 18 points in Duquesne’s 72-61 win against Rhode Island on Saturday. Reece added five rebounds for the Dukes (11-4, 1-1 Atlantic-10 Conference). Dae Dae Grant scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Jimmy Clark III shot 3 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPRI 12 News

New Bedford moves NYE celebrations inside

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford moved many of its New Year’s Eve celebrations inside Saturday due to the weather.  The city hosted a variety of free family-friendly programming throughout its downtown area including puppet shows, magic shows and fire dancing.  “Even beyond the 5-8 programming…. a lot of the restaurants that we have downtown […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Summit General Store in Coventry says goodbye after 55 years

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For 55 years, the Summit General Store in Coventry has been the place to go to for groceries, pet food, and catching up with your neighbors. But the owners said the business never recovered from the pandemic and hasn't caught up to the changing times.
COVENTRY, RI
GoLocalProv

This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name

This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

The city of Warwick hosts New Year’s Day festivities

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Looking for a way to celebrate the first day of the new year?. Due to inclement weather on New Year’s Eve, the city of Warwick has decided to move its festivities to New Year’s Day. The event starts at 2:30 p.m. and will...
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
