2022 Rewind: Our favorite stories from the past year

A high school hockey player back on the ice after a serious crash. A cancer survivor using music to inspire others fighting disease. A family receiving a life-changing donation.

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original , our 12 News anchors look back at their favorite stories from the past year and reflect upon their impact.

Donated van means more than just mobility to Providence family (Kait Walsh)

Warwick man fulfills lifelong dream of delivering packages for UPS (Kim Kalunian)

Dad of Lincoln girl battling leukemia stresses importance of blood donations (Shannon Hegy)

West Warwick teen back playing hockey following serious crash (Patrick Little)

One man’s life changed forever thanks to the Autism Project (Danielle North)

‘Anything is possible’: Friars fanatic believes PC can go all the way (Mike Montecalvo)

With Mike featuring Street Stories every single week, it was difficult for him to pick just one. Here are three of his favorites, and be sure to visit the Street Stories page to watch more.

Pancreatic cancer survivor uses power of music to inspire others fighting deadly disease (Mike Montecalvo)

‘This all means something’: Pawtucket barbershop gives inner-city youth more than just a free haircut (Mike Montecalvo)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.