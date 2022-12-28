ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rock 104.1

South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Chaos at the airports: Southwest canceling many flights

Southwest Airlines says it is "re-balancing" the airline by flying only a third of its scheduled flights Tuesday and again Wednesday. The cancellations impacted 31 flights from Newark Monday, 17 on Tuesday but none so far for Wednesday. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokeswoman Alana Calmi...
NEWARK, NJ
Rock 104.1

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education...
PRINCETON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Barbara Walters Dies At The Age of 93

Legendary journalist and television personality, Barbara Walters, has died at the age of 93. Her spokesperson Cindi Berger confirmed the news on Friday. She died in New York City, after years of declining health, according to TMZ. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy