Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
NJ Restaurant, Once Featured on Food Network, Closing For Good This Weekend
A restaurant in the Garden State that was featured on Food Network for having a "sinfully decadent" dessert will be serving its last meal just as the calendar changes to 2023. And speaking of 2023, I'm sure many restaurant owners in New Jersey will be glad to see 2022 finally come to an end.
Basie Center unveils ‘Film Club’ lineup in Red Bank, NJ
Fans of classic movies like “The Breakfast Club” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will have a chance to watch them in a real theater setting at the Basie Center for the Arts’ Cinema. The building at 36 White Street, which we’ve operated as Basie...
South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
The Most Amazing Castle That You Can Find Right Here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
Fantastic Fun! Celebrate New Year’s at Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey
We are counting down the final hours of 2022 and if you are looking for something unique and fun to do, maybe head over to Jackson and ring in 2023 with some thrills and fun at Six Flags Great Adventure. Last year we were looking for something to do for...
NJ Transit offering fare deals, schedule changes for New Year’s weekend
As we close out 2022, NJ Transit is offering extra service and special deals to families traveling with children to New York City, Philadelphia and Atlantic City. From now through 6 a.m. Jan. 3, two kids age 11 or younger can travel free with each fare-paying adult. On Friday, Dec....
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Chaos at the airports: Southwest canceling many flights
Southwest Airlines says it is "re-balancing" the airline by flying only a third of its scheduled flights Tuesday and again Wednesday. The cancellations impacted 31 flights from Newark Monday, 17 on Tuesday but none so far for Wednesday. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokeswoman Alana Calmi...
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education...
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for an armed robbery just before Christmas. The Franklin Township Police Department says the pictured person robbed Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday, December 23rd, at around 6:45 PM. The store is located on West Blvd. in Newfield,...
Barbara Walters Dies At The Age of 93
Legendary journalist and television personality, Barbara Walters, has died at the age of 93. Her spokesperson Cindi Berger confirmed the news on Friday. She died in New York City, after years of declining health, according to TMZ. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She...
