soprissun.com
Letters – Dec. 29, 2022
Unease over others’ opinions and judgment ebbs over time. After seeing societies react poorly to inconvenience and foreseeable change, one tends to become more tolerant and amenable to sharing experience. Through the years, I too have been faced with the challenges life consigns. I remember being broke at Christmas...
Work in Progress – Dec. 29, 2022
On this last afternoon of the year, I light my window candles early. I do not want darkness in my home tonight. As I walk from room to room, turning on each white bulb, I am flooded with memories of Christmastime. When I was young, as young as I can...
