Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 54 counties at COVID elevated levels
CHICAGO – As Illinois prepares to celebrate the New Year, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says the CDC is reporting 54 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19. Of those, five Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to 33 a week ago; while 49 counties are at Medium Level, compared to 55 last week. IDPH is reporting 15,904 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 23, and 47 deaths.
Rebuilding Illinois continues with completed projects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), under the leadership of Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, continued to make history in 2022, delivering transformational projects across the state that will improve safety, enhance quality of life, and create economic opportunity across multiple modes of transportation for generations to come.
KY to receive $36 million grant to get children ready for Kindergarten
(KBSI) – Kentucky will receive a nearly $36 million grant from the federal government to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for Kindergarten. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made that announcement Thursday. “My administration will always put education first, and that starts with...
Missouri State Highway Patrol utilizes C.A.R.E. initiative for New Year’s
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – This weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., which stands for Combined Accident Reduction Effort. This program takes place on every major holiday and is designed to increase law enforcement presence on the roadways. Troop E Public Information Officer...
St. Genevieve Police Department asking public for assistance finding man
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KBSI) – The St. Genevieve Police Department is asking the public for its assistance in locating Danny Wesley Brown, a white male, 60 years of age. Brown has white hair and brown eyes, 6’04” and 245 pounds. His last known address is in Perry County, Missouri.
Drier for a day, then more rain (12/30/22)
There may be a little bit of drizzle or light rain early Saturday, then we dry out through Sunday. More storm and rain chances move back in Monday, some of which may include quite a bit more rain. Temperatures through the weekend will be well above average. We’ll even be very close to record highs on Monday and Tuesday next week!
Mild on New Year’s Day; Storms possible early next week (12/31/22)
New Year’s Eve was a very dreary day for most of the area, and many will experience much of the same for New Year’s Day. Fog development will be possible for many early Sunday, with lingering low clouds into the afternoon. That said, our southern counties may be able to see a little bit more sunshine for the second.
