Your loose change will add up to big help for your friends and neighbors in Kewaunee County. Through the Salvation Army of Kewaunee County’s Red Kettle Campaign, more than $22,900 was collected at sites in Algoma, Kewaunee, and Luxemburg. It was down from the over $25,800 collected in 2021. Despite the drop in donations, Matt Joski was still proud of the effort that mainly came from loose change and crumpled-up dollar bills. Even with some of the new technology available to drive up donations, Joski says some people just like the feeling of dropping money into the kettle. As a voucher writer, he is excited to see how the dollars will help residents in need in 2023.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO