doorcountydailynews.com
Robert "Bob" J. Schartner
Robert “Bob” J. Schartner, 87, of Little Harbor in the Town of Sevastopol, passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Cardinal Ridge in Sturgeon Bay. Bob was born April 24, 1935 to the late Louis Ludwig and Laura Mary (Haberli) Schartner in Sturgeon Bay. He attended Sevastopol High School and entered the United States Army. After being honorably discharged from military service, Bob worked in trucking in Milwaukee beforereturning to Green Bay where he owned several bars including Mickey’s Club and Mickey’s Hotspot, favorite hangouts of the Curly Lambeau era Green Bay Packers.
doorcountydailynews.com
Lee Arlene Carlson
Lee Arlene Carlson, 75, of the Town of Forestville, died after a brief illness, Friday November 18, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was born September 25, 1947, in Sacramento CA, the daughter of Frank Foster Stilson and Arlene (Cushman) Stilson. Lee Graduated from Elk Grove High School in Elk Grove, CA and continued her education at a local Tech school training as a key punch operator.
doorcountydailynews.com
Salvation Army collects $22K through Red Kettle Campaign in Kewaunee County
Your loose change will add up to big help for your friends and neighbors in Kewaunee County. Through the Salvation Army of Kewaunee County’s Red Kettle Campaign, more than $22,900 was collected at sites in Algoma, Kewaunee, and Luxemburg. It was down from the over $25,800 collected in 2021. Despite the drop in donations, Matt Joski was still proud of the effort that mainly came from loose change and crumpled-up dollar bills. Even with some of the new technology available to drive up donations, Joski says some people just like the feeling of dropping money into the kettle. As a voucher writer, he is excited to see how the dollars will help residents in need in 2023.
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys Basketball round-up: L-C, Algoma lose in tale of two halves
The Algoma and Luxemburg-Casco boys' basketball teams learned the hard way on Thursday the detriment one bad half can have on a program. In Luxemburg, the Spartans saw a tie ball game at the break flip its script in Freedom's favor in a 65-48 loss in NEC play. In Elkhart...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County 4-H gives new life to old prom dresses
That old formal dress in your closet could give you and the Kewaunee County 4-H Teen Association a few extra bucks in 2023. After two years of COVID-related cancellations, the organization is bringing back its annual prom dress sale. For a small consignment fee, the Kewaunee County 4-H Teen Association puts your dress on the sale block for people to browse and purchase. If your dress is purchased, you get to keep the profits. 4-H Leader Kayla Bosman says the money the organization earns through the consignment of the dresses allows them to do many community activities.
