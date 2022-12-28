Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Family of mom who died waiting for bone marrow transplant advocating for others to join donor registry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bone marrow transplant could have been the lifeline a Louisville Mom needed while battling cancer. But even after her death, her siblings hope for a sliver lining. Julie Tyrrell died on Monday at 42. "She was the strongest person I had ever met," said Lisa...
wdrb.com
Former Male High School principal Ted Boehm dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to...
wdrb.com
WDRB to broadcast Mass of the Air for the first time New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who are sick, homebound or can't go to church on New Year's Day will be able to watch mass on WDRB. Mass of the Air has been a Louisville tradition for 45 years. It was started in 1977 by Father Nick Rice, who began the tradition because his own father was sick.
wdrb.com
Louisville mother of 2 dies after developing pneumonia during wait for bone marrow donor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville mother of two died after developing pneumonia while waiting for a donor to give her a life-saving bone marrow transplant. Earlier in December, WDRB News spoke with Julie Tyrell's family and loved ones during the search for a bone marrow match. But during...
wdrb.com
Savannah Smiles Foundation in Louisville suffers winter weather damage for 2nd year in a row
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization said it's dealing with the same winter weather problems it suffered last year, and now, organizers are having to start the rebuilding process again. Two weeks ago, the Savannah Smiles Foundation packed a room helping children in need during the holiday season. But...
wdrb.com
Kentucky reaches multimillion-dollar settlements with CVS, Walgreens over opioid epidemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has reached multimillion-dollar settlements with two major pharmacy chains. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the settlements with CVS and Walgreens on Friday. The companies will pay Kentucky for their roles in the state's opioid epidemic. The commonwealth will receive more than $94 million from CVS...
wdrb.com
Louisville plans to ring in 2023 with dancing, drinks and fun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who says you have to be in Times Square to ring in 2023?. The Derby City has a ball drop of its own. More than 300 lights are in Louisville's. Champagne toasts, confetti cannons and a balloon drop will also be part of New Years Eve Live at 4th Street Live downtown.
wdrb.com
Workout studio opening new location on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another business is coming to a Highlands retail center. A sign is up where Hotworx is moving in. It's a fitness studio where clients work out in infrared heat, aimed at making you swear more and get rid of toxins. There are already four other Hotworx...
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
wdrb.com
Kentucky Science Center hosting 'Noon Years' celebration on Dec. 31
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is ringing in 2023 with a "Noon Years" celebration. The party is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the science center for anyone who is unable to stay up until midnight. There will be a 10-second countdown to noon...
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear pledges no tolls for new Brent Spence Bridge project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A landmark project received the green light. A massive overhaul of the bridge connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky and construction of a companion bridge will be paid for with state and federal funding. "One of the largest infrastructure grants in US history," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
wdrb.com
Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg describes plans to tackle challenges the city faces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Sunday, Jan. 1, when Craig Greenberg takes office as Louisville's first new mayor in 12 years, he will face a host of challenges. Among them are crime, housing and transportation. The mayor-elect spoke to WDRB's Dalton Godbey exclusively on Friday about the work he's doing...
wdrb.com
Expert warns to be cautious when using a debit card due to possible fraudulent charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 meal turned into a $1,700 nightmare for one woman. Ashley McGohon says someone stole her debit card number while buying lunch. "This whole thing is just such a headache," McGohon said. "I paid with my debit card. The window was closed, and I sat at the window for probably like five or 10 minutes."
wdrb.com
DNA identifies woman's remains after more than 30 years without answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Using advanced DNA testing, investigators now have a big answer they've been searching for for more than three decades in an unsolved case. According to Kentucky State Police, the KSP Forensic Lab partnered with a private company called Othram to use advanced DNA technology to establish the identify of a victim previously known as "Jane Doe."
wdrb.com
Louisville area police departments warn of the dangers of celebratory New Year's gunfire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the New Year is often met with celebratory gunshots -- a tradition that causes headaches for local police departments. So now they're bracing to be swamped with calls reporting gunfire this New Year. As the training director for Louisville Armory, Ken Pagano has...
wdrb.com
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer unveils official portrait at Metro Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's official portrait is now hanging in the Mayors Gallery at Louisville Metro Hall. It was created by artist Carlos Gamez de Francisco. Fischer said he wanted his portrait to be more than him just looking straight at the viewer. Instead, Fischer is...
wdrb.com
Public invited to Metro Hall Monday for inauguration of Louisville's first new mayor in 12 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a matter of days Louisville will have a new mayor for the first time in 12 years, and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and his team are hoping thousands of people will come to Metro Hall in downtown Louisville to take part in the inauguration. "Our hopes...
wdrb.com
Delta Airlines adding non-stop flight from Louisville to Boston
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delta Airlines is adding a new flight out of Louisville. Delta will offer a non-stop service to Boston Logan International Airport. The 76-seat flight will include multiple seating options, WiFi and in-seat power outlets for First Class and Delta Comfort Plus seats. "This news from Delta...
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
