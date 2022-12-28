ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Former Male High School principal Ted Boehm dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville plans to ring in 2023 with dancing, drinks and fun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who says you have to be in Times Square to ring in 2023?. The Derby City has a ball drop of its own. More than 300 lights are in Louisville's. Champagne toasts, confetti cannons and a balloon drop will also be part of New Years Eve Live at 4th Street Live downtown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Workout studio opening new location on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another business is coming to a Highlands retail center. A sign is up where Hotworx is moving in. It's a fitness studio where clients work out in infrared heat, aimed at making you swear more and get rid of toxins. There are already four other Hotworx...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gov. Beshear pledges no tolls for new Brent Spence Bridge project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A landmark project received the green light. A massive overhaul of the bridge connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky and construction of a companion bridge will be paid for with state and federal funding. "One of the largest infrastructure grants in US history," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
KENTUCKY STATE
DNA identifies woman's remains after more than 30 years without answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Using advanced DNA testing, investigators now have a big answer they've been searching for for more than three decades in an unsolved case. According to Kentucky State Police, the KSP Forensic Lab partnered with a private company called Othram to use advanced DNA technology to establish the identify of a victim previously known as "Jane Doe."
OWEN COUNTY, KY
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer unveils official portrait at Metro Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's official portrait is now hanging in the Mayors Gallery at Louisville Metro Hall. It was created by artist Carlos Gamez de Francisco. Fischer said he wanted his portrait to be more than him just looking straight at the viewer. Instead, Fischer is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Delta Airlines adding non-stop flight from Louisville to Boston

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delta Airlines is adding a new flight out of Louisville. Delta will offer a non-stop service to Boston Logan International Airport. The 76-seat flight will include multiple seating options, WiFi and in-seat power outlets for First Class and Delta Comfort Plus seats. "This news from Delta...
LOUISVILLE, KY

