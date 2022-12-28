Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
New Year’s Day alters refuse collection schedule in Kearney
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that the New Year’s Day holiday will cause the following changes, effective Monday through Friday, for the refuse collection system, the Kearney Area Recycling Center and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill. Residential collection:. • Trash collection...
Learn ice fishing at Kearney-area events in January
KEARNEY – Anglers can learn the basics of ice fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at Discover Ice Fishing clinics this month, including two clinics in the Kearney area. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Youth Fishing Program will host one classroom event and...
Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District offers eagle viewing at 2 locations
HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will once again provide eagle-watching opportunities to the public this winter. The regular viewing season will begin at Central’s J-2 Hydroplant from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 and will be open Saturdays and Sundays through the last weekend in February.
Crowne Plaza Hotel, Younes Conference Center North top business story of 2022
KEARNEY – Delayed by the floods of 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic, the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Younes Conference Center North finally opened in fall 2022 with a Sept. 14 ribbon cutting attended by hundreds of community members and many members of the Paul Younes family, who help to operate and manage Younes’ 15 Nebraska hotels.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Ashley Bebensee shares her memorable stories from 2022
The most memorable stories from any year are the tales of people, or animals, who leave a positive impact on those around them. In 2022, it was heartwarming when volunteers from across the country came to Pioneer Village in Minden to breathe life back into the small-town museum. Also memorable was when the residents of Bertrand rallied behind a local family after a tragic car accident critically injured their son.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (3) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022
My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue. During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
UNK men can't rebound from Lincoln's fast start
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Lincoln Blue Tigers used a 17-2 first-half run and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds to hold off the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 78-65, Saturday in Jefferson City, Mo. The Blue Tigers, with basically a new team this season, improve to 7-2 (3-2) and even...
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mary Jane Skala shares her memorable stories from 2022
Choosing my favorite stories from 2022 is like selecting my favorite piece in a box of chocolate. I’ve been a journalist for 52 years, but I still get wide-eyed at the joy, toughness and resilience of people I interview. Here are five of the most memorable of 2022. (5)...
York bests Amherst to end Holiday Tournament
AMHERST — Amherst claimed the runner-up titles at its Amherst Holiday Tournament, losing to York 50-32 in the girls game, and 52-44 in the boys game, also to York. The Amherst boys hung close for the first three quarters, going shot-for-shot with the Dukes. The Broncos took a 15-12...
January murder top crime, public safety story of 2022
KEARNEY — A Lexington man was murdered in January in Kearney, making it the top crime and public safety story of 2022. At about 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 16, Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.
William "Billy" Phillips
KEARNEY — William “Billy” Eugene Phillips, 90, of Pleasanton, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Pleasanton United Methodist Church with Rev. Kayla Mangrich officiating. Visitation will be an...
Photos: Gibbon vs. Bertrand girls and boys basketball
The Bertrand boys beat the Gibbon boys, 57-45, in the first round of the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament. The Bertrand girls also won their first round by defeating the Gibbon girls, 51-20.
Bravo: Upcoming Kearney Public Library events
All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted. ■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Buffalo County Treasurer Jean Sidwell: 'I had no idea I would like my job so much'
KEARNEY — Jean Sidwell was a newcomer to elective office when she took over as Buffalo County treasurer 40 years ago, but she vividly remembers her first day. It was the day when hundreds of farmers lined up down the block and around the corner to license their many vehicles, tractors and trailers.
At $81K, Goodfellows 2022 drive sets record
KEARNEY — Counting today’s donations of $1,708, the tally of the 2022 Kearney Goodfellows drive now stands at $80,748. That number is $334 more than the previous Goodfellows record of 2014 when donors gave $80,414. The Goodfellows 2022 drive is finished. Any additional gifts will be deposited and...
Hall County woman dies after crash north of Grand Island
A Hall County woman died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash north of Grand Island. The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Elaine Bishop, 82, died after a wreck that occurred around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road. Bishop was westbound on Chapman...
Kearney Public Library roof replacement planned
KEARNEY – The north roof of Kearney Public Library is being replaced. City of Kearney received four bids for the project on Nov. 29. Kearney City Council on Dec. 20 approved the bid submitted by Prairie View Roofing for $60,800, which was the lowest bid. Other bids received were...
Rural Health Education Building at UNK tops education stories for 2022
KEARNEY – In August, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September 2023,...
