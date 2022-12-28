ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, IL

Missing Palestine man found

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago
Boyd

The Palestine Police Department says a 62-year-old Palestine resident, missing since Christmas, has now been located.
Authorities had asked for the public’s help in locating John C. Boyd, who was last heard from on Christmas Day by his son. According to his son, Boyd was headed to Fort Wayne, Indiana, but never arrived.
Police were notified Wednesday morning that Boyd had been located in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
He has since returned home safely.
Palestine police would like to express their gratitude to everyone that helped in returning Boyd home.

