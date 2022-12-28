Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $420.30, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor...
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.68, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and...
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $226.68, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the independent...
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $40.22, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the computer and...
Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Quanta Services (PWR) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
5 Reasons Tesla Stock Is Collapsing
Zane and Connor go over the five reasons that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is falling. Tune in to this video to hear about how Elon Musk's other ventures, macroeconomic conditions, and more is negatively affecting the stock price. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The...
American Electric Power (AEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $94.95, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of...
Where Will Unity Software Stock Be in 3 Years?
Unity Software (NYSE: U) attracted a stampede of bulls when it went public in September of 2020. The video-game engine developer priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $52, and opened at $75 before soaring above $200 last November. But today, Unity's stock trades at less than $30. The former...
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed the most recent trading day at $98.41, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and metals...
Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Applied Materials (AMAT) closed at $97.38, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker...
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) closed at $76.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end 2022 with a thud; Treasury yields, oil prices rise
NEW YORK, LONDON Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street equity indexes finished lower on Friday on 2022's last trading day, while Treasury yields rose along with oil futures as investors braced for the new year with worries about a potential recession and the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hiking path. In...
Are Investors Undervaluing Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
