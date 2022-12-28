Read full article on original website
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
Are Investors Undervaluing Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $420.30, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor...
Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 27% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $11.93 in the previous session. Vivint Smart Home has gained 21.8% since the start of the year compared to the -27.4% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -27.8% return for the Zacks Retail - Consumer Electronics industry.
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) closed at $76.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $40.22, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the computer and...
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
As Winston Churchill once said, "A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty." Looking at the stock market these days, it might not seem hard to justify a pessimistic stance. The S&P 500 index is down by roughly 21% over the last year, and the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has plummeted by 33%. The market is in a turbulent state, but those challenging conditions are also creating opportunities.
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $226.68, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the independent...
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed the most recent trading day at $98.41, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and metals...
Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Why Dr. Pepper Could Be a Good Investment As It Gains Ground Against Rivals
Dr. Pepper has long stood in the shadow of Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the soft-drink wars, and that’s not likely to change any time soon. Even so, some stock market experts say Keurig Dr Pepper’s (KDP) current valuation could make it a better short-term bet than either Coca-Cola or PepsiCo.
This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is Starting to Look Attractive
Let's not mince words here: VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has had a terrible 2022. The parent company of well-known footwear and apparel brands like Vans, the North Face, Timberland, Dickies, and others has performed poorly and trimmed guidance multiple times. Revenue declined, inventory built up, and management said that it...
Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Applied Materials (AMAT) closed at $97.38, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker...
EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EOG Resources (EOG) closed the most recent trading day at $129.52, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had...
American Electric Power (AEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $94.95, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of...
