Memphis gets its water pressure back as hotels cope with fans in town for Liberty Bowl

Five days after water pressure dropped around Memphis because of broken water mains, MLGW said pressure was back to normal on Wednesday as it continued to look for breaks and make repairs, reporters Lucas Finton and Samuel Hardiman write.

Hotels are dealing with water issues, primarily a lack of drinking water for customers, as more than 50,000 people were expected to attend the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, reporter Omer Yusuf writes. “The expectations, I think, are pretty high from fans and players and people coming to town to support the Liberty Bowl,” said Wayne Tabor, Metropolitan Memphis Hotel and Lodging Association president and CEO.

Prosecutors in eastern Arkansas have charged a couple with capital murder in the death of a 6-year-old boy found buried under the floorboards of a house in Lee County. Reporter Lucas Finton writes that the couple is accused of drowning the boy.

After the Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to abortion, Tennessee enacted a strict ban on the medical procedure. Headed into 2023, a state senator is pushing a bill to carve out exceptions to that prohibition, reporter Melissa Brown writes in this piece for subscribers.

The Memphis Tigers football season was one of ups and downs. Reporter Evan Barnes writes in this piece for subscribers about how a win over Utah State in the First Responder Bowl is being seen as a springboard for the 2023 season.

