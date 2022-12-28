The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against The Gap, Inc.

Read full article on original website
EVA TUESDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Enviva Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important January 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action - EVA
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important January 3, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline. If you purchased Enviva securities during...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GOTU) f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (“GSX”) (NYSE: GSX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ault Alpha Has Purchased 50 Million Shares of Common Stock of BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced today that its related party, Ault Alpha, LP (“Ault Alpha”), has purchased an aggregate of 50 million shares of common stock of BitNile since it first started buying in September 2021. Ault Alpha purchases common stock of BitNile pursuant to a plan previously adopted pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The 50 million shares of common stock represent approximately 13% of the Company as of today.
Following Previously Announced Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for its U.S. Business, CI Financial Confirms Intent to Voluntarily Delist from the NYSE and Deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) (“CI”) announced today that it has submitted a formal notice to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its decision to voluntarily delist its common shares from NYSE. Following the proposed delisting, CI expects that it will suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CIX” and CI will remain a reporting issuer in Canada. The plan for the proposed U.S. delisting was initially outlined in CI’s Q3 2022 corporate earnings communications.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen” or the “Company”) announced today the final results of its cash tender offer to purchase up to 4,500,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a purchase price of $25.00 per share. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern time, on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Trex Company Announces Sale of Its Commercial Products Business
COMPANY RESOURCES TO FOCUS ON GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN OUTDOOR LIVING. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products today announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. (Trex Commercial) to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in Trex’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
GAMCO Expects to Report Diluted EPS for 2022 of $2.37 to $2.47 Per Share
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (OTCQX:GAMI) announced today that it expects to report calendar 2022 diluted earnings in the range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share versus $2.73 per share for 2021. GAMCO will enter 2023 as a deregistered company trading under the symbol “GAMI” on the OTCQX platform....
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 December 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:. Shell plc's capital as at December 30, 2022, consists of 7,003,503,393 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. Shell plc holds no shares in Treasury. The figure 7,003,503,393 may be used by shareholders as...
Tom Signorelli & WS Capital Fund Announce Financial Boost of $14M to transform the food service space
Thomas Signorelli, on behalf of WS Capital Fund, proudly exemplifies their standing as industry giants by providing hefty funding to a contract manufacturer in the food service sector. This financial commitment solidifies their dedication to upholding unparalleled excellence within the field. WS Capital Fund demonstrates their commitment to their heritage...
Flower One Closes Canadian Restructuring Transaction and Implements Plan Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”). Today the Canadian parent company, together with its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”), announces: (i) the implementation of its previously announced plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) presented to affected creditors pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and a Meeting Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ( “Canadian Court”) granted on November 25, 2022, which Plan was approved by the requisite majorities of affected creditors at a meeting on December 19, 2022 and sanctioned by the Canadian Court on December 21, 2022; and (ii) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Plan, including a Canadian restructuring transaction pursuant to which the Canadian Company has ceased to own any U.S. operating subsidiaries.
Québec Nickel Corp. Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of Its Previously Announced Private Placement
Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (“Québec Nickel Corp.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of its second and final tranche of its previously announced brokered private placement (the “Second Tranche”) by issuing a total of: (i) 1,050,000 units (each a “Unit”), at a price of $0.20 per Unit; (ii) 1,797,000 national flow-through shares (each, a “National FT Share”), at a price of $0.24 per National FT Share; and (iii) 9,688,000 Québec flow-through shares (each, a “QC FT Share”), at a price of $0.25 per Québec FT Share. The aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Second Tranche is $3,063,280. The total proceeds raised from both the first and Second Tranche of the previously announced private placement is $8,695,288.08.
