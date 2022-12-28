Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Sweet Corn Appreciation Day Coming To Illinois In 2023
Here's something to help you think of warm, summer days. One of the many new laws in Illinois that takes effect Sunday is designating August 1st as Sweet Corn Appreciation Day. The bill's language says its a day to celebrate the importance of sweet corn to Illinois agriculture, and in recognition of family farmers.
WCIA
Rainfall Totals from 12/29-12/31
Here is a list of rainfall totals from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. We had two big rounds of rain from the most recent storm move through the Plains and Great Lakes this week. It left heavy snow in the north and severe storms to the south. We in Central Illinois only saw rain and little bit of wintry flakes.
wgnradio.com
The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade will be the first to feature a float from Illinois
Daniel Thomas, Spokesperson for the Illinois Office of Tourism, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. For the first time in 134 years, a float from Illinois will be featured in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. Daniel gives listeners an idea of what kind of representation Illinois will have in the parade on January 2, 2023 premiering on NBC5 and ABC7 at 10am CST.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Clark Griswold Would Be So Proud of this Illinois Christmas Home
There seem to be two types of people during the Christmas season. There are those who resemble Ebenezer Scrooge and others who channel their inner Clark W. Griswold. This is an example of that 2nd one. It's a Christmas light display in Illinois that Clark would be so proud of.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
25newsnow.com
Looking ahead: Illinois politics in 2023
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As 2022 comes to an end, you may wonder what state leaders have planned for the new year. Illinois lawmakers have already held several hearings on a proposed assault weapon ban, but you can expect that and much more in 2023. Gas tax increase. A freeze on...
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
54 Illinois Counties at an Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Drop
As holiday celebrations wrap up across the state and country, cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have substantially dropped since last week's reporting according to the CDC, although a drop in testing over the holidays may have played a factor. All counties in the Chicago area are at a "medium" COVID-19...
kbsi23.com
Rebuilding Illinois continues with completed projects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), under the leadership of Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, continued to make history in 2022, delivering transformational projects across the state that will improve safety, enhance quality of life, and create economic opportunity across multiple modes of transportation for generations to come.
WTHI
Volunteers needed to count Hoosiers experiencing homelessness
INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is asking for volunteers to help with its census count of Hoosiers experiencing homelessness. The census helps gather data needed to understand the need for resources in specific areas. Volunteers would spend one day counting and interviewing people experiencing homelessness.
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
ourquadcities.com
Sound Conservatory owner supports IL minimum wage hike
Andrzej Kozlowski, owner of Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory (1600 2nd Ave.), is one local business owner who supports the rise in Illinois’ minimum wage, effective Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He spoke recently with Local 4 News about why he pays employees more than the minimum wage, which will...
KFVS12
Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Young cancer survivor spreads joy. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. One...
WTHI
Indiana 2022 graduation rates remain steady
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education recently announced this year's graduation rates. The 2022 state graduation rate for high school students is 86.61% This is down slightly from 86.69% in 2021. Still, some student demographics saw a rise in the number of graduates this year. Statewide graduate...
New bill says 90 credits needed for Illinois classrooms
Starting next year, substitute teachers in Illinois will not be required to have a degree to get into the classroom according to House Bill 4798.
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
Where Do Illinois, Wisconsin Roads Rank on List of Worst in US?
When you drive between Wisconsin and Illinois there's really no need for a sign to let you know when you've crossed the Stateline, because the condition of the roads will let you know that you've arrived. There's a new survey from Consumer Affairs that compiled data from several U.S. government...
These new Illinois education laws take effect in 2023
(WTVO) — Several new Illinois laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will affect education. One law mandates school board members to receive trauma training. The measure was enacted in the wake of school shootings across the United States. Training pertains focuses on bias and trauma students experience in connection with race, gender […]
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
