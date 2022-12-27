Read full article on original website
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation
They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stock Up At The Grocery Store In Miami After He Files For Divorce: Photos
After they were spotted making their way through an Atlanta airport, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seemed to arrive at their final destination: a grocery store in Miami, Florida. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, T.J., 45, and Amy, 49, went shopping for supplies at a Publix after arriving in Miami on Monday (Dec. 26). The two picked up what appeared to be the essentials for the New Year’s Eve weekend, including a case of Stella Artois, a dozen eggs, and more supplies. The two loaded their groceries into the back of a truck before driving off.
Sidelined Lovebirds T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Flaunt PDA In Atlanta Airport As They Jet Off For Romantic NYE After Suspension
Newly outed couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach took their relationship to a new city. The Good Morning America hosts-turned-lovers are no longer hiding their romance from the public, work, or their significant others, and were caught flaunting their PDA inside the Atlanta airport amid their ongoing ABC suspension, RadarOnline.com has learned.The not-so-secret pair couldn't keep their hands off of each other inside the airport. Holmes was spotted with his arm around Robach while he guided her through the packed airport on Monday. The pair didn't appear stressed as they walked through the facility without masks and were recognized by...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Traveling Together Over the Holidays
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach spent time traveling together over the holidays following the revelation of their secret romance. The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were photographed together at the Atlanta airport on Monday, just after the holiday weekend.
GMA's T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Are Spending The Christmas Holiday Together Amidst TV Suspension, Relationship Questions
Following ABC suspending the hosts from the morning talk show, they were seen vacationing together.
Amy Robach’s Ex Spends Time With Sons On Winter Getaway As She Jets Off With T.J. Holmes
“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ’23,” wrote Nathaniel Shue, the 26-year-old son of Andrew Shue and Jennifer Hageney, on Dec. 27. The Instagram post was published a day after Andrew’s wife, Amy Robach, touched down in Atlanta alongside her new flame, her fellow GMA:3 co-host, T.J. Holmes. In the social media snap, Andrew, 55, and his kids – Nate and his brothers, Aidan and Wyatt Shue – sit on a couch outside a rustic lodge in Montana. The four Shue men are dressed for the winter weather, ready to embrace the adventure of the oncoming year.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Arrive Back In NYC Together After Packing On PDA In Miami: Photos
Amy Robach, 49, and T.J. Holmes, 45, were photographed carrying luggage together as they arrived back in New York City, NY from their PDA-filled getaway in Miami, FL. The Good Morning America hosts both wore black, including a long coat on her and a hoodie on him, as well as jeans and sunglasses as they walked around the airport and made their way down an escalator. Amy had her blonde hair pulled back and topped off her look with tan pointy-toed boots as T.J. wore white sneakers and carried a backpack on his back.
GMA3’s Amy Robach Reactivates Her Instagram Account After Heading to Miami With T.J. Holmes
Putting herself out there! Amy Robach reactivated her Instagram account after previously shutting it down after her relationship with T.J. Holmes made headlines. The 20/20 coanchor, 49, seemingly made her social media page public again on Friday, December 30, but she hasn't shared anything since November 24. Her last post was a photo taken during […]
As GMA's Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Vacation In Miami, Ex-Husband Andrew Shue Poses For Family Photo Without Her
While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes took a trip to Miami, her ex-husband Andrew Shue posed for a photo with his sons.
