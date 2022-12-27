Read full article on original website
Related
Singer Cher, 76, Telling Friends She Wants To Marry 36-Year-Old Boyfriend AE: Sources
Singer Cher’s relationship with her new boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards has gotten so serious she’s talking marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources reveal that Cher, 76, is planning to march her new 36-year-old boytoy down the aisle in a star-studded ceremony before it’s too late to turn back time. Although the pop icon has only been dating music exec AE for a few months, insiders say she’s raring up to wed him ASAP — even though his ex, 39-year-old Amber Rose, previously claimed that he was a serial cheater and Cher’s friends fear the Dark Lady is making a big mistake....
Cher Gushes Over Huge Diamond Ring From Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards: ‘Bet Moms Ears Were Burning’
Cher's got some new bling that she wishes her late mom could see. The hitmaker sparked engagement rumors on Christmas Day after she showed off a massive diamond ring from her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards. "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E," Cher, 76, tweeted on Sunday, December 25, alongside a photo of the stunning pear-shaped […]
Cher sparks engagement rumours after sharing snap of diamond ring on Christmas
Cher has prompted speculation that she is engaged to boyfriend Alexander Edwards after posting a photograph of a huge diamond ring on Christmas day.The “Believe” singer, 76, showed her four million followers on Twitter a stunning ring with a large teardrop-shaped diamond and smaller diamonds around the band. She accompanied the picture with the caption: “There are no words. Alexander, AE.”The ring was displayed in a black box held by Edwards whose thumb could be seen in the photo, featuring a green and black flame manicure.Cher confirmed her relationship with the 36-year-old music producer in November, declaring that he...
Cher, 76, 'Inquiring' About Plastic Surgery To Keep Up With 40-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: Sources
Love-crazed Cher's set to splurge on a nip/tuck makeover to chisel off the years, so the 76-year-old cougar won't look a day over 40, so she can keep up with her 36-year-old new boytoy, RadarOnline.com has learned.Now dating music bigwig Alexander "AE" Edwards, the Believe singer has reportedly inquired about a face-lift, nose job, and new breast enhancements, telling pals she's willing to spend as much as $250k to have the work done."Cher's definitely excited about getting the work done," one source spilled. "She knows that Alexander has a reputation for catting around and she wants to keep him with...
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
Corydon Times-Republican
Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and husband Alec are ‘done’ having kids
Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and husband Alec are ‘done’ having kids. Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and her husband Alec Baldwin are “done” having children.
Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva share holiday greetings with two young sons
The 73-year-old actor, his spouse, 39, and their two young sons were seen with their backs turned to the camera on wooden deck amid a sunny lakeside backdrop.
Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy
"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources
Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser...
Complex
Cher Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring From Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, Sparks Engagement Rumors
Cher might be engaged. At least that’s what people think after the singer flexed a massive diamond ring that was gifted to her by her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The 76-year-old pop icon celebrated the shimmering diamond ring on Christmas day via a tweet that read “THERE R NO WORDS,” alongside an image of the ring itself.
Mariah Carey Says Kids Moroccan & Monroe Inherited Her Musical Talents
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mariah Carey's two kids. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the legendary singer discussed how her children, 11-year-old twins...
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Drew Barrymore Reveals She’s Finally Started Dating Again 6 Years After Will Kopelman Divorce
Drew Barrymore, 47, revealed that she’s dating again six years after her divorce from Will Kopelman, 44. Drew dropped the big news on her talk show this week during a chat with Whoopi Goldberg, 67, who has been open about not wanting a longtime partner anymore. “The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” Drew asked Whoopi, who said she isn’t, as Drew admitted, “I am!”
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Wants Ben Affleck To Get Facial Fillers, Botox? Marry Me Actress Allegedly Wants Her, Her Husband To Look Like A Beautiful Power Couple
Jennifer Lopez is one of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood today. Even though she's already in her 50s, she still looks as youthful as ever. The Hustlers star is known for taking good care of her body and even her face. Table of contents. Jennifer Lopez Wants To Look...
Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid About Her First Breakup with Ben Affleck: ‘The Biggest Heartbreak of My Life’
Jennifer Lopez is sharing brand-new details about why she decided to release her first album in nearly a decade. Earlier this month, the musician sat down for an interview with Apple Music 1 to discuss This Is Me…Now, which will honor the 20th anniversary of This Is Me…Then. J.Lo admitted that the 2002 record was heavily influenced by her now-husband, Ben Affleck, so it seemed fitting to release a follow-up that tells their story.
Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s
During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter confirms mother’s underwear habit live on-air
Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna this week, where she dropped some embarrassing “truth bombs” about her mother’s underwear preference – or lack thereof.Bush Hager was joined by her nine-year-old daughter Margaret “Mila” Laura during Tuesday morning’s broadcast. After Mila spoke about her family’s plans to adopt a cat, co-host Hoda Kotb told Mila what she loves most about her mother.“You know what I love most about your mom?” Kotb asked Mila. “When she’s laughing so hard she can’t catch her breath.”The nine-year-old agreed, but she didn’t hold back from sharing one moment when...
Jaclyn Smith & Joan Collins Reunite For Holiday Selfie: ‘TV’s Leading Ladies Of The 80s’
Reunited for the holidays! Jaclyn Smith and Joan Collins snapped a photo together, celebrating their status as TV legends, during a holiday party on Tuesday, December 20. The Dynasty star, 89, posted a photo of herself with the Charlie’s Angels actress, 77, on Instagram, and both women looked absolutely fabulous and festive, less than a week before Christmas.
