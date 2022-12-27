Love-crazed Cher's set to splurge on a nip/tuck makeover to chisel off the years, so the 76-year-old cougar won't look a day over 40, so she can keep up with her 36-year-old new boytoy, RadarOnline.com has learned.Now dating music bigwig Alexander "AE" Edwards, the Believe singer has reportedly inquired about a face-lift, nose job, and new breast enhancements, telling pals she's willing to spend as much as $250k to have the work done."Cher's definitely excited about getting the work done," one source spilled. "She knows that Alexander has a reputation for catting around and she wants to keep him with...

16 DAYS AGO