How to remove Green Check Marks on Desktop Icons in Windows 11/10
Some of you have seen green check marks on your desktop files, folders, and some icons. These check marks appear at the bottom left side of files, folders, and shortcut icons placed on the desktop. Don’t get confused with the little green arrows that appear on the bottom left side of desktop shortcuts. These check marks are different. In this article, we will see what these green check marks on desktop icons are and how to remove them.
Fix BthA2DP.sys Blue Screen in Windows 11/10
A Blue Screen of Death error could be the worst headache for Windows users. However, if we target the cause of the BSoD error and troubleshoot accordingly, it can be easy to fix. Many users have reported the Blue Screen of Death error mentioning the BthA2DP.sys file as the cause. If you encounter the BthA2DP.sys BSoD error on your Windows system, please read through this article for the resolutions.
KERNEL AUTO BOOST LOCK ACQUISITION WITH RAISED IRQL
Some users reported that they receive KERNEL AUTO BOOST LOCK ACQUISITION WITH RAISED IRQL BSOD while using Bluetooth devices or due to wireless adapters. Not only that, according to some reports, some system were connected to a wireless hard drive and the BSOD occurred as soon as the user started using it. This is a very serious issue and should be resolved pretty quickly.
Free Sports Videos Analysis software for Windows PC
This post lists the best free sports video analysis software for Windows 11/10. Using these software, you can analyze sports videos to assist, evaluate, and improve the performance of your players. To help you perform sports video analysis, you can use multiple annotation tools to draw circles, lines, arrows, and more annotations in your video. Apart from that, you also get video payback features, magnifiers, zoom, rotate, measurement tools, video filters, and many more tools to study a sports video.
Fix Error 0x801c044f when creating PIN on Windows 11/10
Windows has given different options to sign up to your computer such as password, PIN, etc. The PIN is a much quicker option to sign into your device than a password that’s why a lot of users prefer this option. Some Windows users, when trying to set up a PIN or changing it, receive the 0x801c044f error. In this post, we are going to talk about this and see how you can resolve PIN error 0x801c044f.
Google Docs encountered an error [Fixed]
Errors faced in the Google Workspace suite are not uncommon, and they can be very cumbersome at times. A frequently faced issue with Google Docs is a prompt saying “Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes.” This error essentially prevents the user from further working in Google Docs until it is rectified. Today, we will look at a few solutions you can implement to fix the issue.
How to change the Region on Xbox console
Xbox makes it possible for users to change their region, and you’d be surprised how much of a good idea this is. Users have a series of reasons why they might want to change their region, and Microsoft has no problem accommodating such requirements. You’ll find that it is easier to change the region of the Xbox Series S/X console instead of the account region. Not only that, but you’ll face fewer problems as well, and you know how we like to avoid problems as much as possible.
Fix Xbox Payment Error Code 80190864
While you are all ready to buy the latest Xbox game, suddenly, your purchase doesn’t complete. So, you cannot download it, which is quite frustrating. The error usually occurs when you are at the payment gateway; Xbox doesn’t complete your payment leading to the Payment Error Code 80190864. You might wonder what causes it and how to fix it. We have covered you all with it.
How to move and align Tables in Google Docs
Google Docs makes it possible for users to create tables, but did you know the option is there to move them as well? Not everyone knows this, but it is doable. In this post we will show you how to move a table, or center or align a table, in Google Docs.
How to enable Energy Saver Mode in Chrome
In this post, we will show you how to enable or disable Energy Saver Mode in Chrome. Google Chrome is well known for using a lot of system resources and consuming the most battery among other browsers. To fix this, Google is constantly trying to roll out new features to improve the performance of the Chrome browser. Recently in its latest version, Google Chrome has introduced a new Energy Saver Mode to extend the battery life of devices when they’re running low on it.
What is the difference between a Website and a Web Application?
A Website and a Web Application need web access and employ the same coding paradigms. A website is a group of interconnected web pages, but a web application is a piece of software that is accessible via the browser, which is a tool used to surf the web. The website features photographs, text, audio, and video, among other media types. It could include as many pages as one desires. There is a lot of difference between a Website and a Web Application, in this post, we will be explaining them to you.
Fix Your PIN is not available, Code 0xd0000225 error on Windows 11/10
Some Windows users have been facing an issue while entering a PIN on the sign-in screen. The PIN is not accepted by the computer and it shows the following error – Something went wrong and your PIN isn’t available (code:0xd0000225). Click to set up your PIN again. In...
Touchpad gestures are not working on Windows 11/10
If you are a laptop user, you may know about touchpad gestures. In addition to moving a mouse cursor and clicking on the links, the laptop touchpad also has a multi-finger operation feature. This multi-finger operation is called the touchpad gesture. Touchpad gestures allow you to zoom in and zoom out, rotate an image, scroll up, down, left, and right, etc. For some users, touchpad gestures stopped working. According to them, they can control their mouse pointer by using the touchpad, but cannot use any of the multi-finger operations. In this article, we will see what you can do if the touchpad gestures are not working on your Windows 11/10 laptop.
How to always open Chrome and Firefox in Incognito mode or Private mode
This tutorial explains how to always open Chrome and Firefox browsers in Incognito mode or Private window mode on a Windows 11/10 computer. All the modern browsers (Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Chrome, etc.) come with the feature to start Private browsing using a shortcut (like Ctrl+Shift+N or Ctrl+Shift+P), application menu, or customize menu, etc. But, if use Chrome and/or Firefox as your main browsers and you want to open your browser with the private window mode always, then the tricks covered in this post will come in handy.
Prodeus not installing, launching or opening on PC
Some PC gamers on their Windows 11/10 rig are reportedly experiencing the issue of the game Prodeus not installing, launching, or opening. This post is intended to help affected PC gamers with the most practical solutions to resolve the issue on their gaming device. Why is Prodeus crashing on launch?
How to warp a Gradient with Text in Photoshop
Photoshop with its wide array of tools and effects makes designing almost anything easy. However, there are times when your design does not turn out as you like. For example, you design artwork such as a text or shape with a gradient, you then warp the image, but you realize that the gradient does not warp. Instead of following the direction of the warp, the gradient keeps going straight. This post will show you how to make gradient text and how to make the gradient warp in the same direction as the text in Photoshop.
InDesign Failed to open a PDF [Fix]
InDesign is one of the top layout and page design software by Adobe. InDesign is used to create single-page documents such as business cards, flyers, and posters. InDesign can also be used to create multiple-page documents such as catalogs, brochures, resumes, books and e-books, annual reports, and magazines. InDesign is not limited to printed documents; it can also be used to create documents to be viewed in digital media such as eBooks and other e-publications. InDesign can save and also open PDF documents. There may be cases where InDesign fails to open a PDF document.
Best online Whiteboard tools to create great ideas
If you work from home and want to come up with ideas, you will need a good Whiteboard. You can use a physical whiteboard, but not everyone wants to do that, so how about whiteboard apps that are available on the web? In most cases, they are just as good when compared to the free Whiteboard apps for PC. Furthermore, each web-based whiteboard we are going to discuss here is great for team collaboration, so users can always get the most out of brainstorming for the next best idea. And if you are the type of person who works alone, then worry not because these whiteboards are good for that as well.
How to place Transparent Text on Image in Photoshop
Today I will be showing you how to place transparent text on an image in Photoshop. Transparent text on an image can add interest. It is also a way to add text to an image without taking away from the image. How to place Transparent Text on Image in Photoshop.
