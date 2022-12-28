In December, Denver faced the unexpected challenge of providing shelter and resources for an influx of migrants from Central and South America. The first wave occurred on Dec. 5, when approximately 50 migrants arrived at Union Station by bus and then walked to the Denver Rescue Mission near downtown. With Denver unprepared for their arrival, the city activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to plan a response, and it was decided that city rec centers would be used to shelter the migrants. The city has requested that news media not announce the specific rec centers that are being used as shelters to maintain the security of the facilities, though residents are drawing their own conclusions as they find their usual rec center closed.

