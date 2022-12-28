Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
Related
The Daily Planet
Efforts to save Gunnison sage-grouse continue
In the days of the Wild West, the Gunnison sage-grouse roamed free. The birds were so abundant that they were nicknamed “prairie chickens.” Today, some of the environmentalists fighting to protect their dwindling populations have never set eyes on the now-elusive grouse. Historically, the bird’s habitat spanned across...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Pump prices to rise in Colorado after Suncor begins months-long shutdown of its Commerce City oil refinery
Motorists in Colorado should get ready to pay more at the pump after Suncor Energy announced this week it would shut down its Commerce City oil refinery for as long as three months due to equipment being damaged at the sprawling facility by last week’s “extreme and record-setting weather.”
Nevada to upper Colorado River Basin states: time to contribute to the shortfall
The Southern Nevada Water Authority, which manages that state's share of the Colorado River water, has suggested that the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River Basin neighbors to contribute some of its water to help with the situation at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a...
KRDO
Celebrate the new year outdoors with a First Day Hike at one of Colorado’s state parks
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you want to start the new year in Colorado's great outdoors, a First Day Hike at one of Colorado's 42 state parks is a great option. All state parks will be open, weather permitting, and some will offer guided First Day Hikes. Locally, Mueller...
coloradooutdoorsmag.com
CPW Wildlife Officers are Well-trained, Ready for Wolves
From training in Wyoming to investigations on the ground in North Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are well-trained and ready for wolves. When wolves were suspected of killing livestock on the Park Range Ranch in North Park in October, ranch manager Johnny Schmidt called Colorado Parks and Wildlife and studied the response of CPW District Wildlife Manager Zach Weaver.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Prepare for some new costs of being employed in 2023 in Colorado
As another year begins, so do some new state laws. And 2023 has a major one that will hit many workers’ paychecks almost immediately. Paid family leave, which Colorado voters approved in 2020, will cost roughly $4.33 per week for a worker who makes $50,000 a year. In return, that worker will be eligible for up to 12 weeks (or 16 weeks for complicated births) starting in 2024. This isn’t a vacation fund, but kind of an emergency fund that will provide workers paid time off to have a baby or take care of sick loved ones or themselves.
Why the EPA is reviewing Colorado's air quality rules
DENVER — Families in north Denver and Commerce City have been saying for years that Colorado's air pollution and its rules don't do enough to protect them. Now the Environmental Protection Agency is conducting a review to make sure the state's regulations are in compliance with federal civil rights laws.
5 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
The new year will bring new laws for Coloradans, and some may have an impact on the average resident's wallet.
US News and World Report
The 11 Best Places for Camping in Colorado
Whether you're a longtime lover of the outdoors or a novice camper, you're sure to find the perfect camping adventure in Colorado. The Centennial State boasts a number of national parks, national forests, state parks and wilderness areas with facilities and amenities for every type of outdoor enthusiast. And once you've pitched your tent (or parked your RV), you'll have a plethora of outdoor offerings at your fingertips – like sand sledding at Great Sand Dunes National Park, hiking in the Rocky Mountains, paddleboarding on one of the top Colorado lakes and more.
frontporchne.com
Rec Centers Are Pivotal to Denver’s Migrant Response
In December, Denver faced the unexpected challenge of providing shelter and resources for an influx of migrants from Central and South America. The first wave occurred on Dec. 5, when approximately 50 migrants arrived at Union Station by bus and then walked to the Denver Rescue Mission near downtown. With Denver unprepared for their arrival, the city activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to plan a response, and it was decided that city rec centers would be used to shelter the migrants. The city has requested that news media not announce the specific rec centers that are being used as shelters to maintain the security of the facilities, though residents are drawing their own conclusions as they find their usual rec center closed.
9News
Snowy winter hitting drought stricken west
DENVER — Perhaps the most important snow story of the season has been unfolding in the Western mountains. After two consecutive winters with extremely dry conditions, the Colorado River basin has come to life with snow. Nearly 2 feet of snow has fallen in Denver since the beginning of...
KRDO
Boulder Co. Sheriff: Investigation into Marshall Fire shows multiple ignition points
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year ago Friday, on Dec. 30, 2021, Colorado experienced its most destructive wildfire on record. The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, claimed the lives of two people, and caused $2 billion in damage. Now, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is providing insight into the fire investigation.
New law could spike egg costs amid shortage
DENVER — The executive director of Colorado Egg Producers says customers at the grocery store will likely see some sort of increase in the price of eggs, relating to a new law that begins Sunday, that will move Colorado towards 100% ‘cage free’ eggs. On January 1,...
Summit Daily News
Survey: Colorado small-business owners against increased taxes, fees for EV infrastructure
A survey of Colorado’s small businesses found little support for increasing taxes, fees or assessments to pay for building infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The National Federation of Independent Business in Colorado conducted a four-question survey before the Colorado General Assembly begins its legislative session on Jan. 9, 2023. The research also found small businesses aren’t in favor of Colorado’s state agencies considering environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions with financial institutions.
KETV.com
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
coloradopolitics.com
12 Colorado cities, towns lose urban status with new Census criteria
Despite Colorado's population exploding over the last decade, a dozen cities and towns lost their status as urban areas due to revised criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau released a list of places considered urban based on their new criteria Thursday, showing almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. being changed from "urban" to "rural." The new criteria raised the minimum population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and added a minimum of 2,000 housing units to the definition.
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad
Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
kdnk.org
The New Year brings new laws for Colorado
Several new laws are going into full or partial effect in January in Colorado. Twenty of these are as a result of laws passed by the state legislature, and others have been approved by voters through ballot measures. Cage-free eggs. Starting January 1, 2023, egg producers who have more than...
KJCT8
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
DENVER, Colo. (Colorado Sun) - During a mid-December weekend the dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers’ iPhones and Apple watches at the county’s four ski areas. None of them involved an emergency. But each of them took time to sort...
Colorado works to add services for its fastest-growing demographic: 65 and up
Colorado is second only to Alaska in the U.S. for the quickest growing 65+ population. Over the past decade, the group has grown by more than 317,000 in Colorado.
Comments / 2