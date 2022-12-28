Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
dancehallmag.com
Shaggy Says He Was Honored To Perform ‘Mother And Child Reunion’ With Jimmy Cliff At Paul Simon GRAMMY Tribute
Dancehall megastar Shaggy says he was honored to perform the Reggae hit song Mother and Child Reunion alongside Jamaican icon Jimmy Cliff at the Recording Academy’s special tribute concert, held in honor of 16-time GRAMMY winner Paul Simon, earlier this year. The concert, dubbed Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute...
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Keith Urban Sells Master Recordings, Including 10 Studio Albums + a Greatest Hits Package, to Litmus
Keith Urban is the latest country superstar to part ways with his master recordings catalog. According to Billboard, the singer has sold his masters to the newly-formed music rights company Litmus, which was launched in August by industry veterans Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll and backed by Carlyle Global Credit.
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
Jack Black, Pink, Beck Help Dave Grohl Wrap Hanukkah Sessions With Randy Newman Cover
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin gave their annual Hanukkah celebration the grand finale it deserved with a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” featuring cameos from Jack Black, Pink, Beck, and more. Grohl and Kurstin shared the final installment of their Hanukkah Sessions series yesterday, Dec. 25, which — along with being Christmas Day — was also the final night of the Festival of Lights. While previous Hanukkah Sessions were recorded in the studio, this year’s show was recorded live at Los Angeles’ Largo back on Dec. 5. For their rendition of Newman’s sardonic 1983 L.A. anthem, Grohl assumed lead...
NME
Greentea Peng and Nightmares On Wax share new song ‘Top Steppa V2’
Greentea Peng has teamed up with Nightmares On Wax for new song ‘Top Steppa V2’ – listen below. The track follows the song ‘Top Steppa’, which appeared on the former’s recent mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’. Speaking of the collaboration, Nightmares On Wax said:...
Hypebae
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Is the First Vinyl Record to Outsell CDs Since 1987
Taylor Swift keeps breaking records with her latest album, Midnights. It’s been reported that the hit LP is the first vinyl to outsell CDs since 1987. So far, Midnights has sold roughly 800,000 vinyl copies. “It’s a watershed moment for the entire music industry,” Kim Bayley, the chief executive...
Behind the History and the Meaning of the Band Name: the Bee Gees
Many people during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic found themselves looking for something—anything—to watch during the ensuing lockdown. Any show or movie would do to distract them from the world seemingly crumbling outside their door. But when many stumbled upon the 2020 HBO musical documentary about the Bee Gees,...
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
91 Rock + Metal Acts With the Most Top 40 Songs
It's not too surprising when the top rock and metal bands continue to dominate the rock charts, but it's quite another thing when their songs become so popular that they hit the mainstream and become part of the overall public zeitgeist in defining an era. For years, Billboard has kept track of the most popular songs across all genres as part of their Hot 100 chart, but for many, you've truly made it when you crack the Top 40 of that chart. Here, we're taking a look at some of the biggest rock and metal acts that have ever crossed over and found success with two or more Top 40 songs.
Bad Bunny Performs 40 Songs on Tour Without Backup Singers
Bad Bunny's World's Hottest tour broke records, with the artist performing songs from 'Un Verano Sin Ti.' Here's what he said about singing 40+ songs live.
NPR
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
papermag.com
Taylor Swift Is Bringing Vinyl Back
Taylor Swift is carrying the vinyl industry on her back. The October release has already broken more than 80 records. There are the usual suspects, like garnering the most streams in the first day 184.6 million streams in 24 hours and becoming the first artist to monopolize the top 10 in a single week. Swift also contributed to the long-running revival of the physical record. Midnights made her the only artist in history to have five albums sell over a million units during its first week, moving over 1.6 million units right off the bat and 6 million within two months, including 575,000 vinyl LPs in the album’s first week of release.
The Beach Boys’ Mike Love Specifically Commends the Beatles on Their Marketing and Merchandising
Mike Love mentioned his admiration for the Beatles, their music, and specifically, their marketing. Here's what we know about this Beach Boys member.
Hawkwind take flight on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!
Plus Magma, Alan Parsons Project, Horslips, Sally Oldfield, Voivod and loads more
Trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf steps out of his comfort zone with 'Capacity to Love'
Common ground is the main theme of Maalouf's new album, which features a wide array of vocalists from across the pop music spectrum. Maalouf also recently revived an international trumpet competition.
Comments / 0