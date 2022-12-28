ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
American Songwriter

Kanye West is Reportedly Missing

According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Jack Black, Pink, Beck Help Dave Grohl Wrap Hanukkah Sessions With Randy Newman Cover

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin gave their annual Hanukkah celebration the grand finale it deserved with a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” featuring cameos from Jack Black, Pink, Beck, and more. Grohl and Kurstin shared the final installment of their Hanukkah Sessions series yesterday, Dec. 25, which — along with being Christmas Day — was also the final night of the Festival of Lights. While previous Hanukkah Sessions were recorded in the studio, this year’s show was recorded live at Los Angeles’ Largo back on Dec. 5.  For their rendition of Newman’s sardonic 1983 L.A. anthem, Grohl assumed lead...
NME

Greentea Peng and Nightmares On Wax share new song ‘Top Steppa V2’

Greentea Peng has teamed up with Nightmares On Wax for new song ‘Top Steppa V2’ – listen below. The track follows the song ‘Top Steppa’, which appeared on the former’s recent mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’. Speaking of the collaboration, Nightmares On Wax said:...
Hypebae

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Is the First Vinyl Record to Outsell CDs Since 1987

Taylor Swift keeps breaking records with her latest album, Midnights. It’s been reported that the hit LP is the first vinyl to outsell CDs since 1987. So far, Midnights has sold roughly 800,000 vinyl copies. “It’s a watershed moment for the entire music industry,” Kim Bayley, the chief executive...
American Songwriter

Behind the History and the Meaning of the Band Name: the Bee Gees

Many people during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic found themselves looking for something—anything—to watch during the ensuing lockdown. Any show or movie would do to distract them from the world seemingly crumbling outside their door. But when many stumbled upon the 2020 HBO musical documentary about the Bee Gees,...
Ultimate Metallica

91 Rock + Metal Acts With the Most Top 40 Songs

It's not too surprising when the top rock and metal bands continue to dominate the rock charts, but it's quite another thing when their songs become so popular that they hit the mainstream and become part of the overall public zeitgeist in defining an era. For years, Billboard has kept track of the most popular songs across all genres as part of their Hot 100 chart, but for many, you've truly made it when you crack the Top 40 of that chart. Here, we're taking a look at some of the biggest rock and metal acts that have ever crossed over and found success with two or more Top 40 songs.
NPR

Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022

The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
papermag.com

Taylor Swift Is Bringing Vinyl Back

Taylor Swift is carrying the vinyl industry on her back. The October release has already broken more than 80 records. There are the usual suspects, like garnering the most streams in the first day 184.6 million streams in 24 hours and becoming the first artist to monopolize the top 10 in a single week. Swift also contributed to the long-running revival of the physical record. Midnights made her the only artist in history to have five albums sell over a million units during its first week, moving over 1.6 million units right off the bat and 6 million within two months, including 575,000 vinyl LPs in the album’s first week of release.

