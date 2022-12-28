Read full article on original website
Fix Invalid Response Received in YouTube
YouTube is the best media streaming platform. A lot of users prefer YouTube for their information needs. However, it has been reported by many that they encounter the YouTube Invalid Response Received error while trying to access YouTube on their computers. The Invalid Server Response error means that a connection was not established between the YouTube server and the client. If you also encounter the same error, then please read through this article for the resolution.
How to enable Energy Saver Mode in Chrome
In this post, we will show you how to enable or disable Energy Saver Mode in Chrome. Google Chrome is well known for using a lot of system resources and consuming the most battery among other browsers. To fix this, Google is constantly trying to roll out new features to improve the performance of the Chrome browser. Recently in its latest version, Google Chrome has introduced a new Energy Saver Mode to extend the battery life of devices when they’re running low on it.
How to always open Chrome and Firefox in Incognito mode or Private mode
This tutorial explains how to always open Chrome and Firefox browsers in Incognito mode or Private window mode on a Windows 11/10 computer. All the modern browsers (Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Chrome, etc.) come with the feature to start Private browsing using a shortcut (like Ctrl+Shift+N or Ctrl+Shift+P), application menu, or customize menu, etc. But, if use Chrome and/or Firefox as your main browsers and you want to open your browser with the private window mode always, then the tricks covered in this post will come in handy.
Fix Processing abandoned, The video could not be processed YouTube error
YouTube is the top platform for video sharing and viewing. However, many YouTube video creators have reported encountering errors while trying to upload videos on their channels. One such error is the error code Processing abandoned, The video could not be processed. If you encounter this error code, then please read through this article for the resolutions.
How to Enable Energy Recommendations Settings page in Windows 11
Microsoft introduced Energy Recommendations feature for Windows 11 PCs with its Insider Build update. If you are wondering how to get it on your regular stable builds, this guide will help you get it. Let’s see how to enable the Energy Recommendations settings page in Windows 11. What is...
YouTube down and not working? Here’s what you need to know!
YouTube is the most popular media streaming website and application. It is a subsidiary of Google and Google’s servers are known to be very stable. Thus, it is rare for YouTube to be down. However, if YouTube is down for you, then please read this post for the potential causes and resolution.
Enable RDP for multiple users on Windows 11
You can establish multiple remote desktop connections at the same time on a Windows system however this feature is restricted by license. It prevents you from creating a Terminal RDP server. If you need this service, you have to buy a Windows Server license, RDS CALS, and Remote Desktop Session Host (RDSH) should be installed on your computer. If you want a free alternative you can use RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) to create multiple Connections. In this article, we will discuss how you can enable RDP for multiple users on your Windows 11 computer.
Fix Your PIN is not available, Code 0xd0000225 error on Windows 11/10
Some Windows users have been facing an issue while entering a PIN on the sign-in screen. The PIN is not accepted by the computer and it shows the following error – Something went wrong and your PIN isn’t available (code:0xd0000225). Click to set up your PIN again. In...
Best online Whiteboard tools to create great ideas
If you work from home and want to come up with ideas, you will need a good Whiteboard. You can use a physical whiteboard, but not everyone wants to do that, so how about whiteboard apps that are available on the web? In most cases, they are just as good when compared to the free Whiteboard apps for PC. Furthermore, each web-based whiteboard we are going to discuss here is great for team collaboration, so users can always get the most out of brainstorming for the next best idea. And if you are the type of person who works alone, then worry not because these whiteboards are good for that as well.
