Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle transfers to Utah
Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle became the latest Rebel to find a new home through the transfer portal on Friday when he announced his intentions to continue his athletic and academic career at Utah. The Texas native, who has one year of eligibility remaining, made the announcement late Friday morning,...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer transfers to Illinois
Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer announced his intentions to transfer to Illinois on Thursday, a day after the Rebels fell to Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. The Starkville native, who entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the regular season in November, made the announcement in a social media post Thursday evening.
Oxford Eagle
Women’s Basketball opens SEC play with dominant 79-47 win over Auburn
On the opening night of conference play, Ole Miss women’s basketball lit up the scoreboard by securing its first SEC win of the season in a powerful 79-47 victory over the Auburn Tigers at the SJB Pavilion on Thursday night. Ole Miss (12-2, 1-0) came prepared and ready for...
