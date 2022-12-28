ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunica, MS

Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle transfers to Utah

Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle became the latest Rebel to find a new home through the transfer portal on Friday when he announced his intentions to continue his athletic and academic career at Utah. The Texas native, who has one year of eligibility remaining, made the announcement late Friday morning,...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer transfers to Illinois

Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer announced his intentions to transfer to Illinois on Thursday, a day after the Rebels fell to Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. The Starkville native, who entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the regular season in November, made the announcement in a social media post Thursday evening.
OXFORD, MS

