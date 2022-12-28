UPDATE: Child’s death ruled homicide; victim identified as Edgecomb girl

Read full article on original website
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 22-28. James D. St. Pierre, 32, of Belfast, probation violation in Belfast Nov. 13, 2020, five months in jail and probation partially revoked; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation.
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 16. Kyle D. Hoffman, 26, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
Dec. 31 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire
ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
Medomak Middle School parents alarmed by reported ‘kill list’, question safety plans
WALDOBORO — Two weeks before the holiday break, an incident at the Medomak Middle School appalled and frightened students and parents, resulting in many conversations amongst administrators and parents, as well within families. At issue was an alleged “kill list” that included the names of six students.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Dec. 26-30. Appleton. Walter Lamont Sr. and Anne Lamont to Michael Bunker and Charlotte Woodman. Camden. Susan M. Walser and Phillip A. Crispo to Louis Nieto Jr. Marc Stephen Thiltgen to Monte Vista Resource...
Howard Pierce Sawyer III, obituary
NORTHPORT — Howard Pierce Sawyer III, of Shore Road in Northport, has died. Known throughout the Belfast community as Buck, he was diagnosed with cancer in late November and passed away on December 28. His was a vivid personality, expressed through his talents as a musician, writer, metaphysician, designer of residential interiors and gardens, and most particularly as a friend.
Arlene Grace (Kennedy) Baum, obituary
SPRUCE HEAD — Arlene Grace (Kennedy) Baum, 93, died Friday, December 23, 2022 at The Homestead in Owls Head after a long period of declining health. Arlene was born April 4, 1929 in Waldoboro, the 4th child and only daughter of William Francis and Grace Evelyn (Calderwood) Kennedy. She had four wonderful brothers, Harold, John, Arthur and Ronald, who all predeceased her.
Rockland, Homeless Coalition benefit as Maine Water caps 2022
“Maine Water and its employees are pleased to again provide for the hungry and children in need in the communities the company serves across the state of Maine,” said Maine Water, in a news release. The support comes in the form of food pantry donations and warm winter coats...
PBMC, WCGH announce adjusted holiday hours for practices
ROCKPORT and BELAST — In observance of New Year’s, Pen Bay Medical Center (PBMC) and Waldo County General Hospital (WCGH) have announced the following adjustments to practice hours:. Walk-in care will be open from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and closed Sunday, Jan 1. Walk-in...
Belfast girls, Medomak Valley boys finish first at UMaine meet
ORONO — The Oceanside, Belfast and Medomak Valley indoor track and field teams traveled Thursday, Dec. 29 to the University of Maine to compete in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference meet. Girls Team Results. 1. Belfast — 132 2. Winslow — 72 3. Oceanside — 62 4....
Library Journal names Camden Public Library a Five-Star Library in 2022
CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library has once again received a Five-Star Rating from Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. 2022 is the 15th year in which Library Journal has scored U.S. public libraries and awarded Star Ratings to a select number of them. The 2022 scores and ratings are based on 2020 data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Public Library Survey, as this is the most recent nationally available data.
Rockport New Year’s Eve fireworks captivate, delight large crowd
ROCKPORT — The mix of celebratory fireworks over Rockport Harbor Dec. 31, just as the clock struck 6 p.m., was creative and imaginative, drawing laughter and roars of approval from a large crowd that had assembled in spots alll over Rockport Village to watch. The event was Holiday on...
Agenda set for Five Town CSD board meeting Jan. 4
ROCKPORT — The agenda for the next Five Town CSD school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Rose Hall Board Room. a. Approval of the December 7 Regular School Board Meeting Minutes. 5. Nominations (Note: Executive Session...
Artists sought for Camden on Canvas, Plein-Air Weekend in July 2023
CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library and Page Gallery are collaborating to present Camden on Canvas, a Plein-air fundraiser to be held in Camden and surrounding communities from July 21 to July 23, 2023. In the library's third annual event, landscape artists will paint en Plein-air at multiple local...
Tambara Lynn Arnold, obituary
MORRILL — Tambara Lynn Arnold, 30 of Morrill, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2022. Her family is devastated and shocked by this loss. Tambara was born September 7, 1992 in Waterville, Maine, to Carolanne Patterson and Doug Arnold. She graduated from Mt. View High School in 2011 and...
Get out there and feed the local birds
As many Pen Bay Pilot readers no doubt know, most of the continental United States has been slammed with extreme weather in recent days. Two hundred million people have been under extreme-weather warnings in a storm spanning fully 2,000 miles in width, and with temperatures plummeting as much as 40 degrees in as little as 30 minutes.
Belfast Maskers holds open auditions for darkly-comedic play ‘Wonder of the World’
BELFAST — Belfast Maskers will hold open auditions for the darkly-comedic play "Wonder of the World" by David Lindsay-Abaire, its production scheduled for late May in 2023. Auditions will take place at the Basil Burwell Community Theater on Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again on Monday, January 16, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Adult acting workshops being offered at The Waldo
WALDOBORO — Looking for some motivation? The Waldo Theatre is offering a series of Adult Acting Workshops this winter on the first Saturday of each month with instructor Teralyn Reiter. “Whether you’re a beginner or looking to brush up on your performance skills, Teralyn can help you build proficiency...
