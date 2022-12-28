ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old shot at Orange Park Athletic Association after fight during basketball game, police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
 3 days ago
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — UPDATE, 12/29/22: The man who was shot died early Thursday, Orange Park Police say.

Original story from 12/28/22 below:

The Orange Park Police Department is on the scene of a reported life-threatening shooting at the Orange Park Athletic Association after a reported group of men were playing basketball.

At around 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Orange Park Police Department were dispatched to the scene of 1086 Fromhart St.

Based upon the preliminary investigation, Orange Park Police claim that the shooting stemmed from a fight between a group of males who were playing basketball at the OPAA basketball courts.

Orange Park Police report that an 18-year-old was immediately transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

Orange park Police report the suspect fled the scene prior to police being called.

Please avoid the area at this time. This is an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting please is asked to call 904-264-5555 or they can remain anonymous and contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details come in.

