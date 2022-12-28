Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
NYE Cancelations
DELMARVA- Forecasted rain conditions for NYE are leading to cancellations across Delmarva. In Berlin- all the outdoor activities for their New Years’ Eve celebrations have been canceled- but the restaurants and bars are set to continue their programming indoors. CRISFIELD. In Crisfield, the Oyster Drop has been canceled, but...
northernnewsnow.com
Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday
WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
WMDT.com
Fatal Pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead
Lewes, DE- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a pedestrian collision that happened off Coastal Highway and Postal Lane. We have received confirmation that there is one fatality. Currently police have closed down Route 1 Southbound as they conduct their investigation.
Nasty Crash Near Route 17 Sends Two To Hospital
Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a busy Ho-Ho-Kus intersection. The collision at the five corners at Sheridan and Hollywood avenues near Gilbert Road around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 severely damaged an SUV and a wagon. Both victims were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with...
Semi truck vs. train crash reported in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Saint John’s County Fire Rescue reports a semi-truck versus train crash at State Road 16 and US 1 Friday night. No injuries have been reported at this time. Both East and Westbound lanes of State Road 16 and U.S 1 near the accident...
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
Allendale Township man faces long road to recovery following barn explosion
Family says the doctors have removed Carl Beintema's right leg below his knee- and they're still working to save his left leg.
Several injured after oil tanker truck collision on Route 295 in Mt. Laurel
An oil tanker truck collided with at least two other vehicles in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
WLWT 5
Two bald eagles spotted in the middle of snowy woods in Greater Cincinnati
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — How often do you see a bald eagle perched in the middle of a snowy woods, let alone two?. A WLWT viewer spotted two bald eagles among the snowy woods in Terrace Park. The viewer, Carl, says he was relaxing at home when he happened...
WUSA
Hundreds protest over White's Ferry closure
Without White's Ferry - you have to go all the way around the Potomac. That adds an extra 43 minutes of driving between Maryland and Virginia.
Delaware’s state parks offer self-guided hikes to help residents step into the new year
Hikers in Delaware and around the country will step off 2023 with the annual First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day. State parks personnel have curated 17 self-guided hikes as a guide for those looking to start the new year on a healthy note. First Day Hikes is a...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first BIG winter storm of 2023
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air for this afternoon. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain...
St. Johns County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Walmart in St. Augustine
St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded Wednesday morning to a fire at Walmart on U.S. 1 in St. Augustine. Smoke was reported inside the building, SJCFR said. Employees had to evacuate the building while firefighters investigated. Action News Jax is working to find out the cause of the fire and...
Gruesome: 10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House
This is one of those things that as a life-long resident of South Jersey, I knew absolutely nothing about. But the more I read about it, I became more and more intrigued about what happened inside this rather innocent-looking house. Truth be told, I have driven past this house numerous...
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
‘Climate change before our eyes’: Sounding the alarm as Mt. Rainier glaciers quickly fade
Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the lower 48 states, as well as Western Washington’s most iconic landmarks. But, climate change is impacting the glaciers on Rainier and they’re receding at a concerning rate. Glacier recession is something that Scott Beason, the park geologist at Mt....
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
If You Were Wondering, Here’s Where the Horses of Mackinac Island Go For The Winter
Mackinac Island is a beautiful place to visit no matter the time of the year! In a place that is famously free of cars, you'll find the downtown streets lined with bicycles and carriages in the summer and packs of snowmobiles in the winter. But have you ever wondered where...
