WMDT.com

NYE Cancelations

DELMARVA- Forecasted rain conditions for NYE are leading to cancellations across Delmarva. In Berlin- all the outdoor activities for their New Years’ Eve celebrations have been canceled- but the restaurants and bars are set to continue their programming indoors. CRISFIELD. In Crisfield, the Oyster Drop has been canceled, but...
CRISFIELD, MD
northernnewsnow.com

Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
WISCONSIN STATE
WMDT.com

Fatal Pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead

Lewes, DE- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a pedestrian collision that happened off Coastal Highway and Postal Lane. We have received confirmation that there is one fatality. Currently police have closed down Route 1 Southbound as they conduct their investigation.
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Voice

Nasty Crash Near Route 17 Sends Two To Hospital

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a busy Ho-Ho-Kus intersection. The collision at the five corners at Sheridan and Hollywood avenues near Gilbert Road around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 severely damaged an SUV and a wagon. Both victims were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with...
HO-HO-KUS, NJ
boreal.org

Potential winter storm

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first BIG winter storm of 2023

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air for this afternoon. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain...
PHOENIX, AZ

