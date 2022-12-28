Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New OMG! Burger and four other businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston now serving residential, commercial clients
Fresh Coat Painters offers interior and exterior services. (Courtesy Pexels) Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston opened this fall at 13330 West Road, Unit 1227, Houston. The business offers residential and commercial painting and related services, such as wallpaper removal, wallpaper installation, faux finishes, drywall repair, texture matching, specialty paint application, pressure washing, and deck and fence staining. This location serves Cypress, Hockley and northwest Houston.
getnews.info
Award-winning Cypress based property damage restoration company now extending 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration to Houston
Property Damage Restoration Services is providing all-in-one property damage restoration services in Houston and that too with 24/7 emergency assistance. Cypress, TX – December 31, 2022 – Property Damage Restoration Services is pleased to announce that they have recently extended their service area and will now be offering 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration services in the Houston region. The Cypress-based award-winning restoration company will also be offering additional restoration and cleaning services to their Houston clients, such as fire damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and roofing services. Added to residential properties, Property Damage Restoration caters to commercial properties as well.
Gridlock Alert: 2023 brings major closure at West Loop/Southwest Fwy interchange near The Galleria
Nope, Galleria-area traffic won't end with the new year. The West Loop southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer will be closed through late 2023 starting Jan. 3.
thekatynews.com
City of Katy Water Bill Will be Higher in January
At the December meeting of the Katy City Council, after much discussion, announced single family residential, multi-family residential, and commercial structure units will see a $0.16 increase on their water bills. Rate will increase from $2.19 per 1,000 gallons water used to $2.35 per one thousand gallons of water used. The new rate will become effective January 15, 2023.
2022 in review: 10 most-read stories of the year in The Woodlands area
Market Street in The Woodlands was one of several areas that saw openings and closings in 2022. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) In 2022, readers were interested in stories about business openings and closings in The Woodlands area, but the most-read story was about Conroe ISD teacher and employee pay. 1. Conroe...
Tomball experiences ransomware attack; council authorizes city manager to spend money for recovery of city systems, data
During an emergency city council meeting Dec. 30, the Tomball City Council unanimously authorized City Manager David Esquival to spend the necessary funds for the recovery of city systems and data following a ransomware attack. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During an emergency City Council meeting Dec. 30, Tomball City Council unanimously...
getnews.info
Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston
As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
Biopharmaceutical company Nurix Therapeutics breaks ground on The Woodlands project
The project underway at 8800 Technology Forest Place, The Woodlands, includes the future Nurix site. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership announced a groundbreaking ceremony took place Dec. 13 for biopharmaceutical company Nurix Therapeutics at 8800 Technology Forest Place, The Woodlands. Currently headquartered in San Francisco, the company specializes in small molecule therapies, according to the EDP. According to information from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Nurix began a $9 million renovation/alteration project at the site slated for October 2023 completion. The site was previously occupied by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, which sold the property in late 2020, Community Impact previously reported.
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
RECAP: 10 Tomball, Magnolia restaurants featured in 2022
Named "carnegies" after Carnegie Hall, the hot or cold sandwiches at Tony's Italian Delicatessen include options, such as a meatball sub, a ham melt and a turkey sub. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Restaurants continued to grow this year in Tomball and Magnolia. Here are the 10 restaurants featured in the...
Inspired Peak brings boutique yoga to Spring area
The new yoga and fitness studio opened Dec. 13 and offers yoga, barre, dance, athletic fusion and restorative classes. (Courtesy Inspired Peak Studios) Inspired Peak, a boutique yoga and fitness studio, opened Dec. 19 at 3784 Rayford Road in Spring. The studio offers classes for children and teens as well as adults. The new building has two studios that include shock-absorbing flooring, heaters for hot yoga classes and a sound/lighting system that will provide different moods and environments for different classes including yoga, barre, dance, athletic fusion and restorative classes. 832-403-3352.
Shenandoah City Council approves plan to provide funding for sewage and water improvements in Tamina
The Shenandoah City Council approved a plan to allocate $21 million in ARPA funding towards water and sewage improvements in the Tamina community. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Shenandoah City Council approved an interlocal agreement between itself and Tamina to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide water and sewage...
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
realtynewsreport.com
Skyscraper Becoming 1300 Apartments – Largest Resi Redo Ever
NEW YORK – (Realty News Report) – The largest ever office-to-residential conversion project in the United States is underway – the transformation of a 1.1 million SF skyscraper into 1,300 apartments. Financing has been secured for the project, which is called 25 Water Street, Newmark reported. Newmark...
New Friendswood boba tea shop moves soft opening to January
Some of the menu items at Hero Cha include milk teas, fruit teas, milk frappes and various add-ons. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Hero Cha moved its upcoming soft opening to Jan. 4 at 802 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, according to the boba tea shop’s owners. The shop’s menu, which can be viewed ahead of its opening on its official website, will offer various boba teas and Thai-inspired snacks. A grand opening event is expected around February 2023. www.herocha.com.
Salon Efrain now open on West Gray Street in River Oaks
Services include balayage, highlights, keratin treatments and styling for special events with packages that also include makeup services. (Courtesy Salon Efrain) Salon Efrain is now open as of late October in the River Oaks area at 1943 W. Gray St., Houston. Run by owners Matt and Efrain Boerner, the salon...
Blank Slate Salon Spa to open in spring 2023 in Creekside Park in The Woodlands
Blank Slate Salon Spa will offer a multitude of hair and facial services to residents. (Courtesy Howard Hughes Corporation) The Howard Hughes Corporation announced in a Dec. 19 news release Blank Slate Salon Spa will open at Creekside Park Village Center in 2023. Blank Slate Salon Spa was founded by...
Sewer bills to increase in The Woodlands in 2023
The Woodlands Water Agency announced a price increase on Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) Sanitary sewer bills for households served by The Woodlands Water Agency will increase in 2023, following a wholesale price increase from the San Jacinto River Authority, according to the WWA. In a Dec. 27 news release the...
