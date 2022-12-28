Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Québec Nickel Corp. Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of Its Previously Announced Private Placement
Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (“Québec Nickel Corp.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of its second and final tranche of its previously announced brokered private placement (the “Second Tranche”) by issuing a total of: (i) 1,050,000 units (each a “Unit”), at a price of $0.20 per Unit; (ii) 1,797,000 national flow-through shares (each, a “National FT Share”), at a price of $0.24 per National FT Share; and (iii) 9,688,000 Québec flow-through shares (each, a “QC FT Share”), at a price of $0.25 per Québec FT Share. The aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Second Tranche is $3,063,280. The total proceeds raised from both the first and Second Tranche of the previously announced private placement is $8,695,288.08.
Woonsocket Call
Bel Air Design Build Is A Full-Service Design, Build and Project Management Firm Located In Toronto
Toronto, Ontario, 1st January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, With over 30 years of experience, Bel Air Design Build has been dedicated to crafting beautiful spaces where modern practicality blends seamlessly into a timeless style. Since being established in 1990, Bel Air Design Build has become the go-to company for those seeking innovative...
Woonsocket Call
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen” or the “Company”) announced today the final results of its cash tender offer to purchase up to 4,500,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a purchase price of $25.00 per share. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern time, on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Introduction of Aluminum Railings for Ontario Marketing from Northern Aluminum Railings
Northern Aluminum Railings is excited to announce the expansion of our business into Ontario! With a strong presence in the aluminum railing industry for over ten years, we are thrilled to bring our top-quality products and exceptional customer service to the Ontario market. Our team has a wealth of experience...
Woonsocket Call
Ault Alpha Has Purchased 50 Million Shares of Common Stock of BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced today that its related party, Ault Alpha, LP (“Ault Alpha”), has purchased an aggregate of 50 million shares of common stock of BitNile since it first started buying in September 2021. Ault Alpha purchases common stock of BitNile pursuant to a plan previously adopted pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The 50 million shares of common stock represent approximately 13% of the Company as of today.
Woonsocket Call
Intevac Announces Completion of Joint Development Agreement for TRIO™
Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVAC, “Intevac” or “the Company”), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced it has signed a joint development agreement with a major provider of glass and glass ceramic materials. “For decades, Intevac has provided the materials science expertise and high-productivity manufacturing platforms...
Woonsocket Call
Trex Company Announces Sale of Its Commercial Products Business
COMPANY RESOURCES TO FOCUS ON GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN OUTDOOR LIVING. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products today announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. (Trex Commercial) to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in Trex’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Woonsocket Call
Extend The Roof’s Life With Top Couvreurs Inc., A 2023 ThreebestratedⓇ Award-Winning Roof Contractor From Blainville
Imagine a building without a roof! Will you call it a home? Nope. If a home protects us from animals, wind, snow, rainfall, sun, etc, then half of the credit goes to the roof. This is why a well-maintained and high-quality roof is mandatory. However, the exposure to extreme weather spoils the roof and needs repairs often. “Damages are unavoidable, yet the roof’s lifespan is quite extendable,” said Top Couvreurs Inc., a ThreeBestRatedⓇ roofing company from Blainville, Quebec. It elaborates on the best possible ways to improve roof endurance.
Woonsocket Call
Tom Signorelli & WS Capital Fund Announce Financial Boost of $14M to transform the food service space
Thomas Signorelli, on behalf of WS Capital Fund, proudly exemplifies their standing as industry giants by providing hefty funding to a contract manufacturer in the food service sector. This financial commitment solidifies their dedication to upholding unparalleled excellence within the field. WS Capital Fund demonstrates their commitment to their heritage...
Woonsocket Call
GAMCO Expects to Report Diluted EPS for 2022 of $2.37 to $2.47 Per Share
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (OTCQX:GAMI) announced today that it expects to report calendar 2022 diluted earnings in the range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share versus $2.73 per share for 2021. GAMCO will enter 2023 as a deregistered company trading under the symbol “GAMI” on the OTCQX platform....
Woonsocket Call
Cross Link International is a leading company formation firm in Dubai
Business Bay, Dubai, 1st January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, It has been helping multinationals, entrepreneurs, and investors set up and expand their businesses across the Emirates for over a decade. Founded in 2015, Cross Link International is one of Dubai’s most trusted names in business setup solutions. With its strong network of...
Woonsocket Call
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GOTU) f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (“GSX”) (NYSE: GSX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Woonsocket Call
Halmahera Resources Enters into a New Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement
Halmahera Resources implements sustainable development by creating, developing, operating, and owning utility-scale renewable energy initiatives. Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce a new contract in place to acquire hydroelectric power. The action aims to strengthen the corporate environmental policy, which, among other things, calls for a progressive shift in the company's operations toward carbon-free energy. The deregulated bilateral power purchase agreement was established between Halmahera Resources and a local hydropower company. More details about the partner and the contract will be made available at a later date.
Woonsocket Call
Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:. Shell plc's capital as at December 30, 2022, consists of 7,003,503,393 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. Shell plc holds no shares in Treasury. The figure 7,003,503,393 may be used by shareholders as...
Comments / 0