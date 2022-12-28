ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

Just have to say
3d ago

that is awesome I'm glad they caught him and he should be charged with the full extent of the law. hit and run should be made a very high crime because a lot of people are getting away with it

Dolores Moore
3d ago

3rd traffic offense & unpaid fines, he should not have had bail. If he could pay the bond, then the unpaid fines should have been paid. He will continue to do this until he kills or seriously hurts someone. Good luck getting him to court for charges now. 🤦‍♀️

Dave
3d ago

$2000 bail for his 3rd offense? He's a habitual traffic offender with no license or insurance. Should have been no bail!!!!

