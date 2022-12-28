Read full article on original website
Overturned vehicle on I-40 near Dandridge leads to hazmat situation
Jefferson County authorities ask drivers to avoid downtown Dandridge Friday morning due to a hazmat situation following a crash on Interstate 40.
THP: Woman dies after being struck by car
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the driver of a car involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian in Kingston Tuesday evening will not face any charges. The THP, along with crews from Kingston’s police and fire departments, were called to the 700 block of Gallaher Road shortly before 7 pm Tuesday, and when they arrived, found 78-year-old Gloria Simmons dead from her injuries.
The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating after a Car Crashes Into a Cumberland Estates Home then Burst Into Flames
Authorities are investigating after a car crashes into a home and burst into flames. It happened yesterday (Thursday) at a home on Kenbrook Lane in the Cumberland Estates Community. Knoxville Police initially responding and found the car partially inside the home then burst into flames. Knoxville Fire Department officials say...
TIMELINE: Knox County 2022 fatal shootings
WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.
THP: One dead, one injured after crash near Goose Creek Road in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person died and another was injured after a crash on State Route 25/70 in Jefferson County on Dec. 23, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Around 11:14 a.m., a tanker truck was driving west on State Route 25/70 near Goose Creek...
Victims of Crossville house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
Water line breaks in front of hospital
A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant on Friday was stopped by employees inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators were on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where the owner and an employee...
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen...
'He was loved by so many' || Family remembers 3-year-old killed after accidental shooting in Claiborne Co.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said a three-year-old child died due to an accidental shooting on Wednesday. He said that Drake Adams was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He also said that the father of the child, Anthony Adams, 42, was arrested the same day at around 12 p.m.
Tennessee woman celebrates 105 years of life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helen Akard retired from Regions Bank at 93 and spent 70 years as a loan officer. Now, the Knoxville woman spends her days waiting on adventures as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon. In her 20s Akard was an avid motorcycle...
