ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYSH AM 1380

THP: Woman dies after being struck by car

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the driver of a car involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian in Kingston Tuesday evening will not face any charges. The THP, along with crews from Kingston’s police and fire departments, were called to the 700 block of Gallaher Road shortly before 7 pm Tuesday, and when they arrived, found 78-year-old Gloria Simmons dead from her injuries.
KINGSTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water line breaks in front of hospital

A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

'He was loved by so many' || Family remembers 3-year-old killed after accidental shooting in Claiborne Co.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said a three-year-old child died due to an accidental shooting on Wednesday. He said that Drake Adams was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He also said that the father of the child, Anthony Adams, 42, was arrested the same day at around 12 p.m.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wfmynews2.com

Tennessee woman celebrates 105 years of life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA

Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helen Akard retired from Regions Bank at 93 and spent 70 years as a loan officer. Now, the Knoxville woman spends her days waiting on adventures as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon. In her 20s Akard was an avid motorcycle...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy