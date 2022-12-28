CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said a three-year-old child died due to an accidental shooting on Wednesday. He said that Drake Adams was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He also said that the father of the child, Anthony Adams, 42, was arrested the same day at around 12 p.m.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO