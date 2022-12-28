Read full article on original website
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
A war between China and Taiwan is the economic 'black swan' investors should be most worried about, ex-Fed chair Alan Greenspan warns
Any conflict over Taiwan would be "a nightmare scenario" for stocks and the global economy, Greenspan said in his 2023 investment outlook.
Novak Djokovic set to miss Indian Wells and Miami as US extends vaccine rules
Novak Djokovic is again set to miss Indian Wells and the Miami Open after United States travel authorities extended the requirement for non-US nationals to be vaccinated.Although coronavirus rules have been relaxed or removed in many countries, proof of vaccination will be needed to enter the United States until at least April 10.Indian Wells and the Miami Open, two of the most prestigious events on the calendar outside the grand slams, begin on March 6 and March 20 respectively.Djokovic has refused to get vaccinated and was detained in an immigration hotel on arrival in Australia 12 months ago.The 21-time grand...
An intelligent knife is found to detect a common cancer within seconds
The iKnife has a high diagnostic accuracy of 89 percent and a positive predictive value of 94 percent.
