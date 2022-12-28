Novak Djokovic is again set to miss Indian Wells and the Miami Open after United States travel authorities extended the requirement for non-US nationals to be vaccinated.Although coronavirus rules have been relaxed or removed in many countries, proof of vaccination will be needed to enter the United States until at least April 10.Indian Wells and the Miami Open, two of the most prestigious events on the calendar outside the grand slams, begin on March 6 and March 20 respectively.Djokovic has refused to get vaccinated and was detained in an immigration hotel on arrival in Australia 12 months ago.The 21-time grand...

