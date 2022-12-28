ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks during warm ups at Bank of America Stadium.

Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'

Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
Commanders Decide on Starting Quarterback Against Browns

Washington Commanders have decided on the quarterback they're going forward within week 17. Carson Wentz is set to take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday, according to a report. Wentz played in week 16 after not playing since week six. On the season, Wentz has made six starts....
Report: No suspension for Chargers S Derwin James

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will not be suspended by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent him and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin into concussion protocol, ESPN reported Friday. James was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected for the hit on Dulin during the Chargers' 20-3 road win over the Colts on Monday. According to ESPN, the NFL considered a suspension before deciding against it, though...
Reports: Bears considering Big Ten head Kevin Warren for team president

The Chicago Bears are strongly considering making Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren their next team president, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Bears are seeking to replace longtime president and CEO Ted Phillips, 65, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the season. ESPN said Warren, 59, is one of the "final candidates" for the position and has interviewed in person for the job. ...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

