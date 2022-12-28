ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
The Center Square

Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
Our Views: For Road Home program, fairness was the first casualty

Disasters don’t discriminate based on the means of those unlucky enough to find themselves in the path of destruction, we in Louisiana know from long experience. Recoveries, too often, are another story. It takes cold hard cash for a family devastated by a hurricane — or in the aftermath...
New Louisiana laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023

BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) — A new year means new laws for the state of Louisiana. More than 30 of the bills passed during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will take effect on Jan.1, and they cover a wide range of topics.
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
Government Worker Sues Lt. Gov. Nungesser, Claiming Retaliation

An assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana is suing Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser for workplace retaliation. Rebecca Hamilton claims Nungesser had her tossed out of her office after she reported him to state and federal investigators for what looked to her to be "questionable contracts." Hamilton says she's...
Ron Faucheux: More elections on tap in 2023

You thought elections were over for a while, right? Nope. The new year will see quite a few hot races at home and across the nation. In Louisiana, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is completing his second term and can’t run again, which leaves a wide-open race. The field, however, was frozen when U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R) said he was pondering a gubernatorial bid. Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) and independent Hunter Lundy are already running.
With new year comes new laws across Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
Jacob's Law

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
