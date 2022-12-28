Read full article on original website
louisianaradionetwork.com
You can now check for unclaimed property in 49 states through new national database
Louisiana’s unclaimed property program is now connected to a national database where you can check to see if you are owed money from one of 49 states. Georgia is not participating. State Treasurer John Schroder said if you’ve lived in other places you can check on one secure website-MissingMoney.com.
KTBS
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
BATON ROUGE, La. - After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon put the fate of thousands of Louisiana homeowners in the hands of little-known Safepoint Insurance Co. The Florida-based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later, Safepoint assumed 24,000...
Analyst: Teacher pay, juvenile justice could get funding boosts
“There are some really serious ongoing needs that the governor is going to be able to fund if he chooses,” Louisiana Budget Project director Jan Muller said.
Louisiana State Employees and Retirees May Be Forced to Find a New Pharmacy Starting January 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A new pharmaceutical contract being pushed by the Edwards administration may force state employees and retirees to find a new pharmacy, starting Monday. The contract, which takes effect on January 1, will go forward after a legal challenge from independent pharmacists, who say the...
bizmagsb.com
Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers
(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: For Road Home program, fairness was the first casualty
Disasters don’t discriminate based on the means of those unlucky enough to find themselves in the path of destruction, we in Louisiana know from long experience. Recoveries, too often, are another story. It takes cold hard cash for a family devastated by a hurricane — or in the aftermath...
ktalnews.com
New Louisiana laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023
BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) — A new year means new laws for the state of Louisiana. More than 30 of the bills passed during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will take effect on Jan.1, and they cover a wide range of topics.
NOLA.com
Letters: What happened to Louisiana students? Governor should appoint task force
In the 1960s and ‘70s I taught high school youth and loved it. I adored my students, and my students, for the most part, adored me. When I taught in Louisiana, they answered me with “Yes, ma’am” or “No, ma’am.”. When I taught in...
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
brproud.com
Vacant nursing jobs in Louisiana; Southern University shares importance of minorities in healthcare
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the need for healthcare workers increases across the nation, organizations in the Metro Baton Rouge area hope to persuade more people to enter the field of nursing – especially minorities. “The industry, the hospitals just don’t have enough nurses to care for...
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid
Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday's tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover.
iheart.com
Government Worker Sues Lt. Gov. Nungesser, Claiming Retaliation
An assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana is suing Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser for workplace retaliation. Rebecca Hamilton claims Nungesser had her tossed out of her office after she reported him to state and federal investigators for what looked to her to be "questionable contracts." Hamilton says she's...
theadvocate.com
State pays $36 million for rights to land for Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion
The state has paid $36 million to Tallgrass, an energy infrastructure company, for the rights to purchase about 500 acres of land in Plaquemines Parish that includes the site of the proposed Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion. Tallgrass, a company that last year cancelled plans to build a $2 billion, 20-million-barrel crude...
NOLA.com
Ron Faucheux: More elections on tap in 2023
You thought elections were over for a while, right? Nope. The new year will see quite a few hot races at home and across the nation. In Louisiana, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is completing his second term and can’t run again, which leaves a wide-open race. The field, however, was frozen when U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R) said he was pondering a gubernatorial bid. Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) and independent Hunter Lundy are already running.
Second Presumptive Chronic Wasting Disease Positive Case in Deer Reported in Louisiana
Second Presumptive Chronic Wasting Disease Positive Case in Deer Reported in Louisiana. Louisiana – On December 29, 2022, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported the first suspected case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) for the 2022-23 hunting season to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Business Report: Entergy refunds approved
Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds – now that the utility and its regulators have settled two long-running disputes.
LPSC Wins Rulings at FERC, Customer Refunds Expected
The Louisiana Public Service Commission announced their pleasure with two recent decisions of the FERC that found System Energy Resources, Inc. (“SERI”) overcharged consumers for over two decades.
With new year comes new laws across Louisiana
LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
KPLC TV
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
