WBAY Green Bay
Packers begin Vikings prep without Rodgers, who has no concern with knee injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today the Packers’ prep for the Vikings beginning in earnest – without Aaron Rodgers on the field. Rodgers held out with a knee ailment, though he expressed no concern about his availability for Sunday’s game. On Wednesday, the Packers were also without...
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Rob Gronkowski on Potential Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Playoff Matchup - Up & Adams
Rob Gronkowski on Potential Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Playoff Matchup - Up & Adams
Green Bay Packers alumni Tim Harris and Vince Workman to visit Lambeau Field
Two Green Bay Packers alumni will be welcomed back to Lambeau Field during the Packers vs. Vikings game on Sunday.
Locker Room Preview: Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard announced as guest
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the New Year’s matchup at Lambeau Field against the 12-3 Minnesota Vikings, Local 5’s Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room. Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two will highlight the positives, critique the negatives, and look forward to the final regular season game against the Detroit […]
Yardbarker
Report: Packers have purposely limited RB Aaron Jones' touches
Aaron Jones was considered one of the Green Bay Packers’ best offensive players at the start of the season. Many fans have felt the Pro Bowl running back should have had more carries this season. Head coach Matt LaFleur said multiple times in postgame press conferences that Jones should have been given the ball more. A new report sheds light as to why he hasn’t been fed the football as much in recent games.
Packers’ Allen Lazard fined more than $10K for taunt after massive block
Allen Lazard’s blocking and taunting skills got the best of him. The Packers wide receiver was slapped with a $10,690 fine on Friday for taunting during the team’s 26-20 win against the Dolphins on Sunday, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Lazard made an epic block in the fourth quarter – knocking down three Miami defenders, and afterward, pointing and counting each of them. His teammates looked at Lazard’s block as critical to Green Bay’s win. “[It was] a huge play and a huge block that Allen had on that play. That’s what we do. It’s about more than just catching passes,” Packers receiver Randall Cobb said to Packers.com. “It’s about being a complete receiver in this offense.” With former star Packers receiver Davante Adams now in Las Vegas, Lazard is in the midst of a breakout season with a career-high 51 receptions. Lazard, who is in his fifth year with Green Bay, leads the Packers with 688 yards and five touchdowns.
