Saint Albans, WV

eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia

Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

State workers off a half-day Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday is a half-day off for state workers heading into the New Year’s Day holiday weekend. Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation two weeks ago. The governor ended up giving state workers a full day off last Friday because of the winter storm. Next Monday,...
WTAP

WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Locality pay carries uncertain fate in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it be teachers, police or corrections officers -- all are in short supply. That reality is especially true in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, where Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, says the cost of living is much higher with the area’s proximity to Washington, D.C.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: 2022 Year In Review

ALMOST HEAVEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — 2020 and 2021 proved to be very challenging for all of us. The COVID-19 global pandemic had incredibly far reaching effects on just about everything, even a fun feature segment like Traveling West Virginia felt the impact. Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING changed at WCHS. The once full newsroom became a ghost town with everyone working remotely that could.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

New Year’s weather history for West Virginia

(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

State PSC approves rate increase for WV American Water

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water (WVAW) customers will see their bills going up again soon. The company announced Friday that the average residential customer will see an increase of $3.63 a month, effective in January. According to the company, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC)...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Nominations open for WVDEP Teacher of the Year

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has announced that nominations are now open for the DEP’s Environmental Teacher of the Year. The deadline to apply is February 14, 2023. Winners will be chosen on the elementary, middle, and high school levels, with each...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Transportation Today News

West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project

The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

