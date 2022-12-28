Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
Metro News
A look back at the top outdoor stories in West Virginia for 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As 2022 winds to a close, a glance back at some of the top outdoors stories for the year showed it was definitely a good year for hunting and fishing in the Mountain State. There were five record fish caught in 2022 among four species. The...
wchsnetwork.com
State workers off a half-day Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday is a half-day off for state workers heading into the New Year’s Day holiday weekend. Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation two weeks ago. The governor ended up giving state workers a full day off last Friday because of the winter storm. Next Monday,...
West Virginia’s unique pizza toppings
Pizza toppings can be a hot topic. While some prefer to play it safe with tried and true pepperoni, some like to mix it up and try new and different things.
WTAP
WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
lootpress.com
Year in Review: From Completed Projects to New Beginnings West Virginia Department of Transportation Looks Back at 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As 2022 comes to an end, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is looking back at a year full of completed projects and new beginnings. West Virginia Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston, P.E., said when he looks back on the year, one of the...
WSAZ
Locality pay carries uncertain fate in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it be teachers, police or corrections officers -- all are in short supply. That reality is especially true in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, where Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, says the cost of living is much higher with the area’s proximity to Washington, D.C.
wchstv.com
Traveling WV: 2022 Year In Review
ALMOST HEAVEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — 2020 and 2021 proved to be very challenging for all of us. The COVID-19 global pandemic had incredibly far reaching effects on just about everything, even a fun feature segment like Traveling West Virginia felt the impact. Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING changed at WCHS. The once full newsroom became a ghost town with everyone working remotely that could.
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West...
New Year’s weather history for West Virginia
(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
WDTV
U.S. Census: Population in W.Va. declining but more moving in
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New numbers from the U.S. Census shows that West Virginia’s population continued to shrink in the last year. This is due to natural population decline, more people dying than being born in the state. However, there is a glimmer of good news as well. Data...
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
WSAZ
State PSC approves rate increase for WV American Water
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water (WVAW) customers will see their bills going up again soon. The company announced Friday that the average residential customer will see an increase of $3.63 a month, effective in January. According to the company, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC)...
West Virginia confirms COVID-related deaths for first time in 2 weeks
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in around two weeks, West Virginia is reporting deaths related to COVID-19. Today, Dec. 30, 2022, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new recent deaths connected to the virus. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Kanawha […]
WV bills to go up after DSIC goes into effect
Customers will see their bills increase after West Virginia American Water received approval for a joint agreement as part of its 2023 infrastructure replacement program, Distribution System Improvement Charge.
Nominations open for WVDEP Teacher of the Year
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has announced that nominations are now open for the DEP’s Environmental Teacher of the Year. The deadline to apply is February 14, 2023. Winners will be chosen on the elementary, middle, and high school levels, with each...
West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project
The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
WDTV
COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.
Comments / 0