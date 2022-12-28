ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

The Comeback

Chicago Bears release former first-round pick

There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart

PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
MADISON, WI
Popculture

NFL All-Pro Player Retires at 30 Years Old

An All-Pro and Pro Bowl NFL safety has announced his retirement. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Thursday that former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a member of the team. He was a member of the Packers from 2014 to 2018 and was named to the All-Pro Second Team and Pro Bowl in 2016.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former Packers Star Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

Former Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Greg Jennings thinks his former team could make a blockbuster trade. After benching Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, it's likely a new quarterback will be in Las Vegas next season. Jennings thinks the Raiders should make a trade for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he's retiring as a Packer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a Green Bay Packer after spending his first 4 1/2 seasons with that franchise. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that Clinton-Dix had informed the team of his decision to retire with the Packers. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chargers hang tough in loss to No. 2 Brillion

MEQUON — No one can say that the 2-6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran boys basketball team is not battle-tested or resourceful. That point was proven emphatically Wednesday afternoon when the Chargers found a way to fight back from 19 points down at the halftime break against 10-0 and second-ranked in D3 polls Brillion at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University in Mequon.
BRILLION, WI

