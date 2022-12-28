Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Chicago Bears release former first-round pick
There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart
PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
The Chicago Bears Path to the #1 Overall Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Bears have a clear path to the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It will require some help.
Popculture
NFL All-Pro Player Retires at 30 Years Old
An All-Pro and Pro Bowl NFL safety has announced his retirement. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Thursday that former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a member of the team. He was a member of the Packers from 2014 to 2018 and was named to the All-Pro Second Team and Pro Bowl in 2016.
Look: J.J. Watt Reveals Hilarious Retirement Message He Received From Teammate
The Arizona Cardinals haven't made many positive headlines this season, but the Kliff Kingsbury-coached squad has had the privilege of rostering J.J. Watt for his final NFL season. Watt's many on-field accomplishments are perhaps overshadowed by his prolific philanthropic successes. It's no ...
Former Packers Star Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
Former Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Greg Jennings thinks his former team could make a blockbuster trade. After benching Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, it's likely a new quarterback will be in Las Vegas next season. Jennings thinks the Raiders should make a trade for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Report: Stanford adding two more defensive coaches from Wisconsin
Troy Taylor has created a pipeline from Madison (Wi.) to Palo Alto (Ca.). The new Stanford head coach is set to add Mark D’Onofrio and Ross Kolodziej to the defensive staff, per Football Scoop. Both are heading to The Farm via the Wisconsin Badgers. D’Onofrio is anticipated to take...
New Year's Eve college football schedule: CFP, bowl games on TV today
Since the beginning of the season, everything has been leading up to this as the College Football Playoff kicks off its schedule of games on New Year's Eve. But that's not the only action on today with two other intriguing bowl games on in the early slate, including a look at Alabama in a non-CFP ...
FOX Sports
Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he's retiring as a Packer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a Green Bay Packer after spending his first 4 1/2 seasons with that franchise. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that Clinton-Dix had informed the team of his decision to retire with the Packers. The...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chargers hang tough in loss to No. 2 Brillion
MEQUON — No one can say that the 2-6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran boys basketball team is not battle-tested or resourceful. That point was proven emphatically Wednesday afternoon when the Chargers found a way to fight back from 19 points down at the halftime break against 10-0 and second-ranked in D3 polls Brillion at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University in Mequon.
Comments / 0