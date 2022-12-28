At the dawn of 1923, 9th District Judge George W. Edgington was sending signals from the bench that he had had his fill of Prohibition offenders. Fines as punishment for breaking state and federal dry laws would be a thing of the past, he said, sentencing a Teton County man to four months in the county jail on Jan. 5. “Whenever the evidence will allow it, jail sentences will be the award to those convicted of violating the Prohibition law in the future,” he said. The following day, news broke that for the second time in the history of Bonneville County a special grand jury was being called. Edgington’s order specified that jurors were to report the morning of Monday, Jan. 15. He gave no reason for calling the jury.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO