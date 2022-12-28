Read full article on original website
Year in Review: Buckrail’s top stories of 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — The curtain has nearly closed on 2022, and tomorrow we will enter a year anew. But before the clock strikes midnight, Buckrail takes a moment to reflect on some of the year’s biggest headlines. Journey with us as we take a walk down memory lane.
PAWS: Reasons to celebrate
JACKSON, Wyo. — 2022 has been like no other year for PAWS. In addition to providing more than 700 local pet families with low-cost spay/neuter aid and financial assistance for critical veterinary care, PAWS acquired the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter in Driggs, ID due to financial distress. As...
Rain at Ririe Reservoir creates hazardous ice-fishing conditions; Kokanee population unusually low
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. EXTREME CAUTION NEEDS TO BE EXERCISED AT RIRIE AS THE WARM WEATHER AND THE RAIN THIS WEEK HAS CAUSED PRESSURE RIDGES TO DEVELOP AND THE ICE TO BREAK APART IN PLACES. IT IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS!. Ririe Reservoir froze...
Ice rinks reopen, grooming back on track
JACKSON, Wyo. — The ice rinks around the town and county are back open for skating following warm temperatures and rain earlier in the week. As of this morning, all rinks are open according to Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation. The rinks closed on Dec. 27-28 due to the weather.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
At the dawn of 1923, 9th District Judge George W. Edgington was sending signals from the bench that he had had his fill of Prohibition offenders. Fines as punishment for breaking state and federal dry laws would be a thing of the past, he said, sentencing a Teton County man to four months in the county jail on Jan. 5. “Whenever the evidence will allow it, jail sentences will be the award to those convicted of violating the Prohibition law in the future,” he said. The following day, news broke that for the second time in the history of Bonneville County a special grand jury was being called. Edgington’s order specified that jurors were to report the morning of Monday, Jan. 15. He gave no reason for calling the jury.
New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parades at local ski resorts
JACKSON, Wyo. — The traditional Torchlight Parades at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Snow King and Grand Targhee will go down this New Year’s Eve. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will hold a “glow worm parade” for kids off of the Sweetwater Gondola. Glow sticks replace torch lights with the parade kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Participating kids will load the gondola from 4:45-5:15 p.m. and finish at the base of Sweetwater Gondola. JHMR asks kids to come ready to ski but leave their poles at home so their hands are free to hold the glow sticks. Parents are not required to accompany skiers but are welcome to join.
The 8 Best Restaurants in Afton Wyoming
The town of Afton is located in Lincoln County, Wyoming, United States. The city is a part of the Cheyenne, Wyoming, Metropolitan Statistical Area. Afton boasts a vast choice of fantastic restaurants that are sure to satisfy your cravings. There’s something for everyone here, from all the best restaurants in...
Support local nonprofits in the final hours of year-end giving
JACKSON, Wyo. — In the final days of 2022, there is still time to make year-end donations to Jackson Hole nonprofits. Approximately 31% of all annual giving occurs in December with many nonprofits raising between 26 – 50% of their annual funds this month. A little goes a long way in helping these important organizations reach their gift goals and allowing them to continue contributing to the Jackson Hole community in meaningful ways.
Kalispell Man Dies in Swan Valley Car Crash
A 38-year-old Kalispell man on the afternoon of Dec. 27 died in a fatal car crash on MT Highway 83 in the Swan Valley, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. Jordan Laven died at the scene at mile marker 73. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered his body, which was was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Chief Financial Officer, Pure Madness Brewery Group
Pure Madness Brewery Group, composed of Melvin Brewing Company and Roadhouse Brewing Company, is seeking a CFO to oversee strategic financial and business decisions and act as a key leader in our organization. Our dynamic operation has two manufacturing breweries located 35 miles apart, and two unique brewpub locations in...
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
