Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Aaron Rodgers hilariously signs off of The Pat McAfee Show with 'Go Browns'
The Cleveland Browns have an additional fan this weekend as they get set to take on Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders. Making his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers signed off on the show with a hilarious nod to Cleveland, exiting with, “Go Browns.”
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a Cleveland Browns fan This Week
The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory where they are going to need help to make the playoffs. That help could come from the Cleveland Browns, who take on NFC foe Washington Commanders in week 17. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware the Browns could help Green Bay out big time.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Vikings Offense
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
Green Bay Nation: Packers continue improbable late-season win streak
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have won three games in a row, filling northeastern Wisconsin with improbable hope the 7-8 team could sneak into the NFC playoffs. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the […]
All eyes on key Packers injuries in must-win against Vikings
Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon and two starting linemen are all under the microscope.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to be part of another 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' tournament and he has an opponent in mind
Aaron Rodgers' opponent this weekend is the Minnesota Vikings defense and the location is Lambeau Field as he and the Green Bay Packers look to keep their improbable playoff hopes alive this weekend. But earlier this week, the Packers quarterback also had his mind on another opponent and tournament off the field. ...
Packers’ Allen Lazard fined more than $10K for taunt after massive block
Allen Lazard’s blocking and taunting skills got the best of him. The Packers wide receiver was slapped with a $10,690 fine on Friday for taunting during the team’s 26-20 win against the Dolphins on Sunday, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Lazard made an epic block in the fourth quarter – knocking down three Miami defenders, and afterward, pointing and counting each of them. His teammates looked at Lazard’s block as critical to Green Bay’s win. “[It was] a huge play and a huge block that Allen had on that play. That’s what we do. It’s about more than just catching passes,” Packers receiver Randall Cobb said to Packers.com. “It’s about being a complete receiver in this offense.” With former star Packers receiver Davante Adams now in Las Vegas, Lazard is in the midst of a breakout season with a career-high 51 receptions. Lazard, who is in his fifth year with Green Bay, leads the Packers with 688 yards and five touchdowns.
David Bakhtiari expected to rejoin Packers’ lineup on Sunday
After missing the last three games following an appendectomy, the Green Bay Packers will have David Bakhtiari back in his usual left tackle spot his weekend. Even without Bakhtiari, the Packers managed to win all three games — against the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins — and position themselves for what was once considered to be an unlikely playoff run. They have two games remaining and have to win both — starting with Sunday's bout with the Minnesota Vikings — in addition to either the Washington Commanders losing once or the New York Giants losing twice.
