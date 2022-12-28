In a game that couldn’t have been closer and came down to the final shot, Brookside fell just short at home to Revere, 71-68, in overtime Dec. 30. Both teams had possessions at the end of regulation to win it, but 32 minutes wasn’t enough to settle this one. Trailing by three in the final seconds of overtime, Avery Young’s potential game-tying 3-pointer was no good.

SHEFFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO