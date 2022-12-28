Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Ohio to offer legalized sports gambling starting Jan. 1
Sports fans in Ohio that have been known to utter that phrase can do just that — legally — starting on New Year’s Day. Ohio is set to launch legalized online sports betting Jan. 1. According to PlayOhio.com, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 into law...
Morning Journal
Revere vs. Brookside boys basketball: Cardinals fall, 71-68, in overtime battle
In a game that couldn’t have been closer and came down to the final shot, Brookside fell just short at home to Revere, 71-68, in overtime Dec. 30. Both teams had possessions at the end of regulation to win it, but 32 minutes wasn’t enough to settle this one. Trailing by three in the final seconds of overtime, Avery Young’s potential game-tying 3-pointer was no good.
