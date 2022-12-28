Business and energy secretary Grant Shapps has said that energy companies “aren’t set up” to provide the financial support to people with prepayment meters that the Government has promised.Mr Shapps said that providers are sending out vouchers to people in different ways, and accused some of not picking up the phone when customers called.“What concerns me is that gap between vouchers being sent out and people finding the voucher,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.“There isn’t one way that this is done because the energy providers are sending them out in different ways, sometimes by text, sometimes by email, sometimes...

