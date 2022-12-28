ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Insists 'It Wouldn't Affect Me' If She Was Robbed Of Jewels Again: 'I Don't Care About Stuff Like That'

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wownu_0jwyUBsB00
mega

Kim Kardashian swears she no longer cares about material objects. During a very candid chat on a recent episode of the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast, the reality star explained she only prays for intangible things such as "health, happiness and calmness."

The mom-of-four noted her and ex Kanye West 's kids have followed suit on her habits, noting they pray "every night" with her, even if she's out of town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEues_0jwyUBsB00
mega

"We say our prayers together over FaceTime," she shared. "They just like that. They can't go to bed without that."

Nonetheless, the SKIMS creator , 42, admitted items like designer bags and shoes "used to mean so much" to her since she thought they made her look "cooler," but after her Paris robbery — in which thieves stole $10 million worth of jewelry — her outlook changed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ccch_0jwyUBsB00
@kimkardashian/instagram

"I didn't know I was needing that lesson, but that lesson was so well received," she explained of the horrifying 2016 ordeal. "When all my jewelry and stuff was taken from me ... I just truly don't care about stuff like that. I want what feels good."

KIM KARDASHIAN ACCUSED OF EDITING SELFIE WITH DAUGHTER CHICAGO — SEE THE PIC

"But if it was taken again, it wouldn't affect me," Kardashian insisted. "Things are now just fun for me, but the lesson of having it all taken from me really made me understand that all of this stuff doesn't matter . I'm so happy that that all happened to me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYdvb_0jwyUBsB00
@kimkardashian/instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum elaborated on how much her perspective shifted, recalling when they're used to be wildfires that prompted her family to evacuate, she used to gather some of her most prized possessions and take them with her.

"Now if there's a fire, I'd literally just walk out with my babies ," declared the influencer.

As the chat concluded, the trendsetter confessed she still "totally" loves handbags, makeup and clothes , but "it's the fun icing on the cake, not the cake."

"I don't need it," she emphasized. "No one likes to dress up more than me, but I don't need to."

Comments / 31

Calvin Huddleston
3d ago

if u don't care about materials anymore and your sick of all the controversy, why don't u cash out and get out of hollyweird and take your kids and live a simple life out of all the cameras. I don't see that happening though cause deep down inside I 5hink she somewhat enjoys all the attention on her. the whole Kardashian and Jenner family is like that, if people stopped caring about every aspect of their lives they would probably be on the verge of suicide because no one is paying attention to them anymore. this whole situation is very sad, what people will do to say look at me.

Reply
10
Kathy Davene Shoemate
3d ago

she sure freaked out over her diamond earrings when they were in the islands that time when she was with that guy she married for a month 🙄 then got pregnant with North before the divorce was finalized

Reply(1)
11
aka
3d ago

Yeah because you’re getting 200 grand from your ex-husband every month. You don’t ever need to work a day in your life at 1.2 million a year. Now she wants to get married a fourth time? She destroyed three men’s lives already, doesn’t need a fourth chance. Toxic toxic toxic human being.

Reply
4
Related
Reality Tea

Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful”

Time to take off your sunglasses gang, you won’t need them because we are fully in the shady grove. Shanna Moakler is a model, she’s a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and she is the ex-wife and mother of musician Travis Barker’s children. ‘Ol Travis got himself married to one Kourtney Kardashian, and it’s probably […] The post Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful” appeared first on Reality Tea.
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim

Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
wegotthiscovered.com

Kourtney Kardashian’s dead eyes are the star of the Kardashian Christmas photo

The Kardashian-Jenner faction threw their annual Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, Dec. 24, and as usual, the famous family gave fans a glimpse into the exclusive soiree on social media. But after the official family portrait subsequently landed on Twitter, people couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney Kardashian already seemed decidedly over the festivities.
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Has a ‘Fantasy’ About Marrying for the 4th Time, Says She Should’ve Picked a Man Like Her Dad: ‘Goop’ Podcast Takeaways

Kim Kardashian is closing out 2022 with more candid confessions, sitting down with Gwyneth Paltrow to talk about her past and present love life. “I feel, honestly, [that] my last marriage was my first real [one],” the 42-year-old Kardashians star said on the “Goop” podcast on Tuesday, December 27. “The first one, I just don’t […]
Page Six

Kim Kardashian slammed for video of dogs appearing to live in garage

The missing Kardashian pets have been found — in the garage. Kim Kardashian has come under fire after she posted and deleted a TikTok video appearing to show her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, living in her garage. In an attempt to show off the pups’ Christmasy setup, which included stockings, mini Christmas trees and more, the Skims founder accidentally showed the pooches prancing around the garage in tiny coats next to their large pen and pee pads. The video prompted criticism, which only worsened once Kim, 42, deleted the video from her and daughter North West’s shared account. “This video was deleted from...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Allegedly Threw Fit After Elderly Man Asked For Photograph, Claims Book: 'He Stormed Off'

This year, Prince Harry spent the holidays cozied up with Meghan Markle in California, but according to an account in Tina Brown's The Palace Papers, the Duke of Sussex caused quite a stir during one of the Christmases he spent with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.According to an insider, the former couple was dining at a small pub in Kidlington, England, when "unnecessary" drama occurred."Suddenly as they were leaving, this quite elderly, sweet-looking gentleman came out and said: 'Oh, sir, so sorry, I know it’s Christmastime, but could I just take a photograph to give to my wife who isn’t well?'" the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
musictimes.com

Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
Us Weekly

Kylie Jenner Gushes Over the ‘Most Special’ Christmas Gift From Kris Jenner: See Her Dollhouse

An extra-special Christmas gift. Kylie Jenner revealed that mom Kris Jenner gave her a vintage item that didn't come from a fashion designer. "The most special gift @krisjenner," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 25, with a white heart emoji alongside a photo that revealed a three-story Christmas dollhouse. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals unique dress code her employees are expected to follow: ‘I have uniforms’

Kim Kardashian has opened up about some of the guidelines she expects her employees to follow, with the reality star revealing she has “uniforms” for staff.The Skims founder, 42, spoke candidly about the dress code she has implemented during an appearance on Angie Martinez‘s IRL podcast, after Martinez noticed that Kardashian’s staff “are all colour coordinated” and asked if the choice was “intentional”.In response, Kardashian revealed the coordination is “absolutely” intentional. “Absolutely. I have uniforms,” the reality star said.However, Kardashian then clarified that the dress code doesn’t consist of actual uniforms, but rather neutral colour palettes her employees are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers

Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

177K+
Followers
6K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy