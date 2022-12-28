Read full article on original website
Local foster children benefit from Crosby Church’s clothing donation
Future and current foster children in Liberty and Chambers counties will benefit from a huge clothing donation to the Rainbow Room in Liberty from Crosby Church. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Crosby Church provided two huge boxes containing an estimated 500 pieces of new clothing items to the Rainbow Room in Liberty.
Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
'We will miss our customers': Owners of James & Jon BBQ will no longer operate food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of James and Jon BBQ took to Facebook Friday announcing they will no longer operate their food truck. "Beaumont, we are sad to make the announcement that we will not be operating our food truck anymore," the owners said in a Facebook post. The...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
Edward Dewayne Dunigan
Edward Dewayne Dunigan, 68, passed away on December 25, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1954 in Paus Valley, Oklahoma to his parents Bobby R. Dunigan and Iretta Janette Schnider. Edward was a loving, caring person who never met a stranger. He was the kindest people person you would...
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Renames Main Pavilion After Generous Donation
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has renamed its Main Pavilion after a generous donation from two longtime patients. The Bhalla Main Pavilion is named after Col. Raj and Kanwal Bhalla. The Bhallas have lived in Sugar Land since 1994 and have been patients at the hospital since it opened its doors in 1998. In remarks given during a ceremony on Friday, December 9, 2022, Col. Bhalla said their Sikh faith regards service to others as a form of worship – a Sanskrit term known as “sewa.”
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Annie Mae Ener
Annie Mae Ener, 75, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, was born on Saturday, March 1, 1947, in Carlise, Texas to Dan Taylor Barnett and Annie Lee (Caswell) Barnett, both of whom have preceded in death. Annie was also preceded in death by loving husband of 59 years, Troy Ener, Sr., brothers, LB Barnett and Maurice Barnett, nephew, Grady B Ener, Brother-n-law Terry Emery. Left to cherish her memory is her sister Kay Barnett Emery and brothers Leon Barnett and Ricky Bickford loving daughters and sons, Dorma Young and husband David, Troy Ener Jr and wife Karen, Roy Ener and wife Suzie, Krystal Ener, Brandi Sayyah and husband Eddie; grandchildren, Justin Ener and wife Vanessa, Brandon Ener and wife Hannah, Kelby Ener and wife Stephanie, Danielle Middleton, Joshua Ener, Timothy Alguire and wife Carlee, Trey Alguire and wife Dakota; great-grandchildren, Caiden Yarbrough, Carlye Yarbrough, Magen Lawson, Justin Ener, Samuel Ener, Troy Ener, Taylynn Middleton, McKenslee Alguire, Dawson Alguire, Kennedy Alguire; along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family and treasured friends. Pallbearers: Troy Ener Jr, Roy Ener, Caiden Yarbrough, Brandon Ener, Kelby Ener and Justin Ener. Honorary Pallbearers; Josh Ener, Trey Alguire, Kenneth Ener, Ray Emery and Carlos Alfaro.
Come Meet Mr. Squittle at Montgomery County Animal Shelter!
Come Meet Mr. Squittle at Montgomery County Animal Shelter!. Mr. Squittle is going active on the furry version of Linked In. Check out his resume. Seeking a new family in 2023 that values customer service, loyalty and my ball retrieving skills. – 9 years experience in making others smile. -Team…
Fake $100 Target gift cards left on cars in Rosenberg
HOUSTON - Some shoppers say they found what looks like $100 dollar Target gift cards on their cars when they left a Target in Rosenberg, but the store says it's not from them. These plastic cards say, "If your lucky numbers match, you are a winner" and list prizes including one million dollars, a Royal Caribbean cruise, and a new LG TV.
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
Authorities looking for 2 people of interest after Christmas Eve theft at Dollar General
UPDATE: Subjects have been identified. No further information is available at this time. POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities are looking for two people of interest in connection to a theft reported at the Dollar General in Goodrich. The theft happened at the Dollar General on Loop 393 on Christmas Eve, authorities said. They posted […]
Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
Patricia Ann “Patsy” Boucher
Patricia Ann “Patsy” Boucher was born May 25, 1945 in Galveston, Texas to parents, Henry Paul Mansky and Irene Ryan Mansky. She passed away on December 27, 2022 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 77. Patsy loved to cook and enjoyed traveling. She dedicated her life in...
Changes coming for LCSO top brass
LIBERTY – There have been several retirement announcements to end the year at the Liberty County Sheriff ’s Offi ce, and the most recent retirement of Chief Deputy Don Neyland is being felt. Sheriff Bobby Rader believes that Neyland has been an integral member of the leadership team...
Wendy’s to hold grand opening Friday in Dayton
DAYTON – Anyone that has been waiting to grab a Frosty at the newest Wendy’s location is in luck as the new fast-food franchise opens Friday at 10 am. The new location at 502 US HWY 90 will hold a Grand Opening Celebration from 10 am – 2 pm with plenty of giveaways, games, and food for everyone.
Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
The Crack Shack updates opening for LaCenterra location in Katy
The Crack Shack will open its first Houston-area chicken restaurant in Katy, at LaCenterra. (Courtesy The Crack Shack) The Crack Shack, a fast-casual chicken restaurant out of San Diego, has updated its opening date in the LaCenterra shopping center to spring 2023. It will be the first Houston-area restaurant for the brand.
