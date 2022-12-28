ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Mater Dei girls basketball team putting it all together

By TERRY MONAHAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

With some new players dotting the roster, Mater Dei Catholic High is still trying to find its way.

That day may be closer than the Crusaders thought.

Trailing after the first quarter against undefeated Tucson Sahuaro in the NCAA West Division of the annual SoCal Holiday Classic, Mater Dei displayed enough evidence to scare future opponents.

Mater Dei remained undefeated in the girls tournament with a 64-36 victory thanks to an 18-2 run in the second quarter and a 20-7 surge in the third quarter.

“We came out too light,’’ Mater Dei coach Dave Monroe said. “Their undefeated record made us too tight. We turned it up to take over the game.

“I don’t think my girls have played our best yet. Our best is likely to be real nasty.’’

The win improved Mater Dei’s record to 9-1 with a seventh consecutive victory and handed Sahuaro its first loss after 16 victories.

The Crusaders, who defeated Fountain Valley 72-42 in the first game of the tournament on Tuesday, conclude pool play today against Paloma Valley at 3 p.m. at West Hills High.

Down 13-11 after the first quarter that included five lead changes, the Crusaders scored the first 10 points of the second quarter for a 21-13 edge.

By the time halftime came, Mater Dei was totally in charge with a 29-15 lead.

The Crusaders, whose lone loss was to Surprise (Ariz.) Valley Vista 58-49 on Nov. 30 on a neutral court, forced 12 second-quarter turnovers.

“I was a little nervous the way the game started,’’ said Crusaders senior guard Solangelei Akridge, who transferred from Christian this season. “We weren’t playing our game at all. It was too fast.

“When we slowed down a bit, things started clicking.

“We’re a defensive team first and once we started scoring points off our defense it felt more normal.’’

Akridge took scoring honors with 20 points, including 11 during the big third quarter.

Mater Dei senior Jade Webb added 13 points, while senior Kailani Gary scored six points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

“We’re still learning each other,’’ Akridge said. “Some people are sleeping on us right now. When we finally get into our mode, it’s going to be something to see.

“I know everyone’s game on this team and am totally comfortable being here.’’

Sahuaro, which concludes pool play today against Fountain Valley at 4:30 p.m. at West Hills, made their game tougher with 31 turnovers.

The Cougars were just 1 of 11 from the field during the disastrous second quarter.

Ayjianna Bonapart led Sahuaro with nine points and Ny’Anza Brown scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Monahan is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sports360az.com

Wildcats v Sun Devils from a fan’s view…

I got the text late Friday night, offering tickets to the ASU v Arizona basketball game. This sounded better than a Daz Band concert at the ancient Activity Center. The building hasn’t been upgraded in fifty years, but the quality of basketball under Bobby Hurley has been pretty good here in 2022. A group of junkyard dogs getting after it versus the fifth-ranked team in the nation sounded like an excellent way to close out the year.
TEMPE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Remembering Southern Arizona sports figures who passed away in 2022

Memorable sports figures with ties to Southern Arizona who passed away in 2022 (bless their souls and their families and friends):. Christian Lopez, 24, former Marana and Arizona lineman. Troy Iturralde, a Tucson High School junior baseball player. Steve Lawley, 58, longtime Little League coach, volunteer and umpire. Coniel “Popcorn”...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona rolls past Arizona State in conference opener

No. 18 Arizona defeated Arizona State 84-66, outscoring the Sun Devils 56-28 in the paint, in front of 9,495 fans at McKale Center on Thursday night. “Great win. Whenever you beat your rival, I think it’s really good, and I think we had a great crowd tonight,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know how many people were on Christmas break, but to have 10,000 people here at this time on Dec. 29, I think it was really good.”
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Rincon/UHS over Pueblo at the Fat Lever/Santa Cruz Shootout; Hill and Byiringiro named MVPs

Rincon/University held off a furious comeback from Pueblo to win the championship of the Fat Lever/Santa Cruz Shootout 63-58 Friday afternoon at Pueblo High School. NOTE: At one time, the Santa Cruz Shootout featured 28 boys and girls teams from Arizona, California, Washington and Canada. The gym Cholla High School was called into duty due to the overflow number of teams. The tournament ran from about 1993 to 2008. This year, former Pueblo, ASU and NBA standout Fat Lever was on hand to help bring the tournament back and he provided memorabilia to award to the tournament MVPs.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Flowing Wells wins Holiday Shootout; Pueblo and Rincon/UHS to play for Santa Cruz championship

Rincon/UHS 60, Pueblo 58 (OT) Pueblo vs. Rincon/UHS, 12:30 p.m. Named one of “Arizona’s Heart & Sol” by KOLD and Casino del Sol, Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014, he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017 and a 2019 AZ Education News recognition. He was a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. He was the first in Arizona to write about high school beach volleyball and high school girls wrestling and his unique perspective can only be found here and on AZPreps365.com. Andy is a Southern Arizona voting member of the Ed Doherty Award, recognizing the top football player in Arizona, and he was named a Local Hero by the Tucson Weekly for 2016. Andy was named an Honorary Flowing Wells Caballero in 2019, became a member of the Sunnyside Los Mezquites Cross Country Hall of Fame in 2021 and he was a member of the Amphi COVID-19 Blue Ribbon Committee. He earned a Distinguished Service Award from Amphitheater and he was recognized by City Councilman Richard Fimbres. Contact Andy Morales at amoralesmytucson@yahoo.com.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Ohio beats Wyoming in Arizona Bowl overtime thriller

Ohio defeated Wyoming 30-27 in overtime to win the Arizona Bowl on a game-winning touchdown reception in front of 27,691 fans Friday night at Arizona Stadium. Ohio quarterback CJ Harris, who completed 20 of 33 attempts for 184 yards and two touchdowns, found tight end Tyler Foster in the back of the end zone over defender Shae Suiaunoa for the win.
COLUMBUS, OH
pasadenaweekly.com

Gabby Giffords to lead the Rose Parade

Former Arizona State Rep. Gabby Giffords was named the 2023 grand marshal by Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott. Giffords’ remarkable recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes the 2023 theme, “Turning the Corner,” according to Wainscott. The announcement was a celebratory event on the front steps of Tournament...
PASADENA, CA
SignalsAZ

4th Annual SheTech Explorer Day Hosted by Tucson

The City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives announces open registration for the fourth annual SheTech Explorer Day in Arizona. SheTech Explorer Day is a free event for high school girls, featuring hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities alongside women professionals from a variety of backgrounds and industries. The goal is to activate, engage, and inspire local high school girls into STEM degrees and careers. The theme of this year’s event is Space To Be Great!
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version

Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Interstate 19 near Valencia open again following roll-over crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 19 near Valencia Road is open again following an hours-long closure due to a crash on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Tucson Police Department said at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a roll-over crash. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Miss Olivia is throwing a party — with a purpose

Miss Olivia & the Interlopers are throwing a party, but they’re thinking of others through it. Dubbed “Love is Love,” the New Year’s Eve celebration is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. It will feature five food courses, champagne toast, candy table, tarot readings, photo booth, a local goodie bag and a rooftop patio.
TUCSON, AZ
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
121K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy