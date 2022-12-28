ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
DETROIT, MI
police1.com

Video shows car on fire during 100 mph pursuit in Detroit

DETROIT — A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver who ran red light charged in deadly Dearborn hit-and-run crash

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dearborn the day after Christmas. Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Chance Robert Murphy on Friday with four felony counts tied to the Dec. 26 accident, alleging Murphy fled a traffic stop and ran a red light before hitting another vehicle and killing a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of running red light, causing fatal Dearborn crash charged with murder

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A 29-year-old man was charged Friday with several felonies, including murder, stemming from a Dearborn crash that killed a woman earlier this week. Authorities say that when a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop Chance Robert Murphy for speeding Monday on Michigan Avenue, he ran a red light at Gulley and crashed into a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

FBI: Guns, illegal silencers seized after Michigan man drunkenly shoots through basement window

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police discovered guns and silencers at a Port Huron home after a neighbor discovered that their house had been shot in March. According to a federal court filing, a resident on Howard Street heard noises on the evening of March 26. The next day, he discovered bullet holes in his siding and broken glass nearby, so he called police.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man forces woman into van in Detroit alley

Video captured on a surveillance video shows a man grabbing a woman and forcing her into van on Detroit's east side. The attack happened on Christmas in an alley near Gratiot and 8 Mile.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial. 
DETROIT, MI

