Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit woman murdered during carjacking
A family is mourning and hoping the killer is caught after a woman was shot to death during a carjacking. Tracie Golden's vehicle was later located, but the shooter is still unknown.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: 7 people shot in Detroit New Year's Day in 3 unrelated shootings, 1 person killed
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating three unrelated shooting incidents early New Year's Day. A total of 7 people were shot; one of them fatally. E. Warren and Outer Drive. Police responded around 1:40 a.m. Sunday to E. Warren and Outer Drive for a shooting...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Husband of woman killed in Detroit carjacking mourns loss as police continue search for suspect
DETROIT – Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car. Detroit police said that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28) Tracie Golden was shot and killed in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
fox2detroit.com
Photo of Family Dollar robbery person of interest released by Detroit police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police released a surveillance camera picture of an armed robbery person of interest, Friday on social media. The armed robbery took place at a Family Dollar business at about 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Seven Mile Road. "As always, we need the...
Family of murder victim in Detroit speaks out to demand arrest of killer
A cold blooded killing of a wife and mother on Detroit’s westside has police searching for the gunman who opened fire.
police1.com
Video shows car on fire during 100 mph pursuit in Detroit
DETROIT — A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An...
Detroit News
Driver who ran red light charged in deadly Dearborn hit-and-run crash
A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dearborn the day after Christmas. Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Chance Robert Murphy on Friday with four felony counts tied to the Dec. 26 accident, alleging Murphy fled a traffic stop and ran a red light before hitting another vehicle and killing a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman.
13abc.com
Neighbors say area is “going down-hill” after a Toledo shooting kills one man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning at the corner of Berdan and Watson. The Toledo Police Department said they are still trying to figure out who was involved, and why. Neighbors told 13abc that the violence only continues to get worse.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of running red light, causing fatal Dearborn crash charged with murder
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A 29-year-old man was charged Friday with several felonies, including murder, stemming from a Dearborn crash that killed a woman earlier this week. Authorities say that when a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop Chance Robert Murphy for speeding Monday on Michigan Avenue, he ran a red light at Gulley and crashed into a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver leads police on a chase through Detroit
At one point, the car even had flames coming out of the back of it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man drunkenly fires shots into neighbor’s siding in Port Huron, officials say -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says. Police said they found 20 guns and four...
fox2detroit.com
Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
fox2detroit.com
FBI: Guns, illegal silencers seized after Michigan man drunkenly shoots through basement window
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police discovered guns and silencers at a Port Huron home after a neighbor discovered that their house had been shot in March. According to a federal court filing, a resident on Howard Street heard noises on the evening of March 26. The next day, he discovered bullet holes in his siding and broken glass nearby, so he called police.
fox2detroit.com
Man forces woman into van in Detroit alley
Video captured on a surveillance video shows a man grabbing a woman and forcing her into van on Detroit's east side. The attack happened on Christmas in an alley near Gratiot and 8 Mile.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect fatally shoots woman outside Detroit liquor store, drives off in victim's vehicle
(FOX 2) - A woman was killed outside a liquor store Wednesday night in Detroit after someone wielding a gun approached and shot her in the stomach. According to a source with the Detroit Police Department, the fatality happened around 10:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue at the Beverage One Liquor Store, near Outer Drive.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial.
Comments / 3