ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Week 17 Injury Report: 8 Titans out and Henry doubtful, Cowboys' Parsons questionable

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkXM3_0jwyRrFs00

The Tennessee Titans are going to be shorthanded on Thursday night, and in a big way. In the final Week 17 injury report, the Cowboys’ opponent has ruled out seven starters, five of them on defense including 3/4th of their linebacker corps. In addition, their lone offensive weapon, RB Derrick Henry, is doubtful to play.

Dallas will be facing the B squad, especially if the three doubtful players can’t go. Teams are allowed to have 48 active players but even with two practice squad callups, 11 players sitting would give the Titans a maximum of 44 players available. Meanwhile for Dallas, they’ve ruled out linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and could be without stars Micah Parsons and Tony Pollard. Aside from those three and the ones on IR, everyone else is expected to play.

Vander Esch has begun his rehab work doing cord drills, so there’s hope the middle linebacker will be back for the playoffs in a couple weeks. There’s also hope that IRd DT Johnathan Hankins will be activated for the wild-card game as well. Here’s a look at the full injury report from both teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwixU_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4m7V_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbKBM_0jwyRrFs00
Monday: Limited | Tuesday: Limited | Wednesday: Full Participant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXGIW_0jwyRrFs00
Monday: Limited | Tuesday: Limited | Wednesday: Full Participant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUchD_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fa0P6_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rx1rJ_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejsmw_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6Rva_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dddu_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpMoW_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzIol_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1vfp_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7SZa_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25npaX_0jwyRrFs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VX9tJ_0jwyRrFs00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win

Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]

Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys Adding Running Back For Thursday Night's Game

With Dallas Cowboys leading rusher Tony Pollard being listed as inactive for Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, another running back is going to be getting some spare snaps. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are elevating running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. Ollison will...
NASHVILLE, TN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
numberfire.com

Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans

The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
Decider.com

How To Watch Tonight’s Cowboys-Titans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Prime Video Game Live Online

What better way to ring in the New Year than with a little Thursday Night Football? Tonight marks the final TNF game of 2022 before we head into 2023, which is inching closer than ever. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cowboys (11-4) just beat the Philadelphia Eagles and have remained victorious, winning five of their six recent games, while the The Titans (7-8), have not fared as well, losing the past five games. Could tonight be their lucky night? We’ll just have to wait, watch and see. Read on for all...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Key Cowboys Player Spotted In Walking Boot After Win

The Dallas Cowboys got a much-desired win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday that will keep their division title ambitions alive for at least a few more days. But they may have suffered a major loss in the process. Starting center Tyler Biadasz was the most notable injury the Cowboys...
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy