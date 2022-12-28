Read full article on original website
Beverly Ann Keele
Mrs. Beverly Ann Keele, age 72, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Nashville, TN. Mrs. Keele was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Thomas Bryan and Lorene Gilliam Bryan. She was a homemaker all her life and dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Keele also loved to cook, can, and was known by her family as the best cook in the county. She also loved fishing and hunting and also loved to dance.
Braves great Dale Murphy coming to Manchester in February for fundraiser
Dale Murphy, an Atlanta Braves legend and member of the Braves Hall of Fame, will be in Manchester for a fundraiser event on Saturday, February 25th. The fundraiser – “Dinner with Dale” – is for the Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball team and is being presented by FirstBank and Jeff Lowe.
Tommy Allen Hill
Tommy Allen Hill of Tullahoma passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family, at the age of 56. Tommy was born in Winchester, TN to the late Carlotta “Dinky” Burgess Hill, and Herman Allen Hill who survives. During his life he worked as a machine operator for Elk River Public Utility District. In addition to his father, Tommy is survived by his wife, Kathy Isle Hill; one son, Tanner Allen Hill (Mary Beth); one brother, Jody Hill (Heather); one grandson, Mack Allen Hill; two stepsons, Bryan Allen Sanders (Jessica), and Jeramy Dusty Sanders; four step-grandchildren, Emily, Jeramy, Meah, and Hunter Sanders, and one granddog, LB.
Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022
Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
Courthouse Arsonist Loses Appeal to Overturn Conviction and Woman Dies in Bizarre August Motorcycle Crash Part of Local News Review in 2022
An unsuccessful effort by a convicted courthouse arsonist to win an appeal to overturn his conviction and a bizarre fatal motorcycle crash in which a Nashville area woman was thrown over the side of Center Hill Dam into the lake were just two of the many news stories that made headlines during the second half of 2022 in DeKalb County and lead off WJLE’s Part-3 of the Year in Review.
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee. Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported …. First responders said they found one person dead while...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
“Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities claim the lives of atleast 9 people in TN this month
On Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in a Hermitage neighborhood. As the sound of first responders working filled the air, it was the tears that steadily flowed that stood out the most. “Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities …. On Thursday,...
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
A Real Life ‘Yellowstone’ is Playing Out in Tennessee as City Battles 7-Generation Family For Their Land
When the Ligons first settled their Wilson County land in 1789, “There were no roads, just Indian paths and buffalo trails,” offers Bill Ligon. “And this land has been farmed ever since.” It’s a line straight out of Yellowstone. Or it would be if it weren’t happening to a real Tennessee family.
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
TN Dept. of Health: 7 winter weather related deaths
Memphis police confirmed one death, while Cumberland County saw six people, including two children, die in a house fire, according to the health department. TN Dept. of Health: 7 winter weather related deaths. Memphis police confirmed one death, while Cumberland County saw six people, including two children, die in a...
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA
Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man, sheriff says
More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered his remains. Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed …. More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered...
